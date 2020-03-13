In conjunction with the River States Conference and The River States Council of Presidents, the IU Kokomo Athletic Department will cancel all team activities effective immediately through March 31.
This suspension of activities includes practices, games, conditioning, weight room activities, and all team-related functions.
"As this is a fluid and dynamic situation we ask for patience as we work through the many scenarios that may arise. If student-athletes, parents, recruits, or fans have questions they may be sent to IU Kokomo Athletic Director Greg Cooper via email Gregcoop@iu.edu," read a statement from IU Kokomo.