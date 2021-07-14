IUK assistant coach leaving for The University of Southern Mississippi

Last month, IU Kokomo Women’s Basketball Head Coach Colie Shelwick announced she was moving on to Loyola University Chicago to continue to grow in a bigger market, and now her top assistant coach is moving on as well for a similar purpose.

Whitney Shaffer has been an assistant coach for IU Kokomo since 2017, but now she’s moving on to The University of Southern Mississippi to take on the role of coordinator of prism for the school, where she will handle all LGBTQ+ initiatives across the campus. The challenges faced by marginalized groups in the LGBTQ+ community are near and dear to her heart, she said, and she’s thrilled to be given a chance to make a big impact.

“I’m fighting for basically the LGBTQ+ community, and then I want to tie in some other things,” Shaffer said. “For day-to-day, I’m going to be holding events across campus, and I’ll also be helping to run the student organization on campus. I’ll also be an open ear for the LGBTQ+ community within our housed areas on campus.”

Though she’s moving on from organized sports and coaching, at least in the short term, Shaffer wants to incorporate sports in her messaging and impact because, in her experience, sports are the ultimate analogy for life.

Sports is where Shaffer always has felt the most at home, she said. Before her time at IU Kokomo, Shaffer spent time in England at the University of East London where, while playing basketball, she interned as a strength and conditioning coach during her pursuit of her master’s degree in applied sport and exercise science. As a player, Shaffer’s team went undefeated in the regular season and won the British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) League Championship.

It was there where she realized how truly universal sports were and how they could be vehicles for change across cultures.

“I would love to start with all sports (on campus) and also bring visibility and representation within that realm,” Shaffer said. “I kind of hit that home in my interview, is that I feel like sports has brought people together. And even in my travels and when I was playing basketball in London and I was dealing with teammates who were all across the world, that was what really brought that inclusivity was the teaching of sports. I really want to make sure I’m making it inclusive for the athletes as I’ve done at IUK.”

Kokomo always will be home for her, Shaffer said. It was here where Shaffer established the first LGBTQ+ Center at IU Kokomo, along with Co-Director Benjamin Liechty, in an effort to boost visibility, education, and growth for not only members of the LGBTQ+ community but also their peers on campus and in the community.

Shaffer believes the work she did along with Shelwick and Liechty has made Kokomo a more inclusive place for all cultures, where members of all cultures can be loud and proud about who they are.

There are many places that still need that help and kick start, and Shaffer believes USM is one of them.

“Now that I’ve brought that to IUK, I really think I left it better than it started. I had a lot of students come out to me. I’ve had a lot of students reach out to me about their pronouns, and I feel like that’s really kind of where I dove into the LGBTQ+ community,” Shaffer said. “And also with athletics, I’ve hopefully made a home for the players to feel comfortable in the skin they’re in. I tried my hardest to create that comfortable atmosphere within the team.”

Prior to IU Kokomo and the University of East London, Shaffer attended Trine University where she earned a bachelor's of science and played basketball. Shaffer made the President’s List at Trine, with MIAA Honor Roll for four semesters. Shaffer graduated from Tri-Central High School in 2012, where she played basketball, soccer, softball, and ran cross country.

One constant was certain; Shaffer was a trailblazer at each destination. That work won’t stop at USM. In fact, Shaffer said she only is getting started.

“I respected my time at IUK, but I know that wherever I go next, my strengths will be used to better the student even more. I’ll be in an area where I can grow just as much as the student. I’m stepping into a role where I can grow and push my own self to be better, and I’m going to be put into a situation where I can really chase my dreams. I chased my dreams here for four years, and I really thank IUK. But they put me in a position to be ready for the next challenge,” Shaffer said.