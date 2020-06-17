IU soccer welcomes three forwards

The IU Kokomo women's soccer program welcomes three forwards to its 2020-21 roster for the upcoming season.

"We are very excited to have Mackenzie, Morgan, and Skylar join our program. All three are talented athletes with a fantastic work ethic and a real eye for goal. The coaching staff and players are really looking forward to watching them grow and score some goals," said Head Coach Terry Stewart.

Mackenzie Gibbons (FR/ Dardenne Prairie, Mo.)

Freshman Mackenzie Gibbons comes to IU Kokomo from Dardenne Prairies, Mo., where she attended Fort Zumwalt West High School. She played soccer all four years of her high school career, earning All-Conference and the All-Conference Academic Award. Gibbons was also a four-year honor roll recipient and received the Make a Difference Award. She decided to come to IU Kokomo because the campus felt like home and the coaches and players felt like family.

"I am looking forward to having a close bond with the whole team and playing the sport that I love the most," said Gibbons.

Morgan Scruggs (JR/ Greenfield, Ind.)

Transfer Morgan Scruggs joins the Cougars from Kaskaskia College located in Centralia, Ill. With her time as a Blue Devil, she received All-Region recognition in 2018 and 2019 while competing in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference. Scruggs was also a high school standout earning All-County (2015-17), All-District Second Team, Offensive Player of the Year, and was a 2x Hancock County leading scorer. She decided to attend IU Kokomo because it gave her the opportunity to be closer to home and for the warm, friendly environment.

"I'm looking forward to making lifelong friendships with my teammates. I am also excited to play and win some games," said Scruggs.

Skylar Mannon (FR/ Fresno, Calif.)

Freshman Skylar Mannon is a native of Fresno, Calif.,where she attended Central High School. She played soccer all four years earning Defensive Player of the Year and a spot on varsity from 2016 to 202. She decided to come to IU Kokomo because of the size of campus and the soccer program.

"I am looking forward to this upcoming season and playing alongside my new teammates," said Mannon.