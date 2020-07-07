IU Kokomo women’s golf welcomes 2020-21 incoming freshmen

The IU Kokomo Women's Golf Program completes its 2020-21 roster with three new additions for the upcoming season.

"I am excited to welcome Samantha, Brianna, and Olivia to the IU Kokomo family. They are each outstanding young ladies who are terrific students and committed athletes," said Head Coach Barry Gulley. "I couldn't have asked for a better first class. They will undoubtedly be great additions to our program and keep us moving in the right direction towards our goals. I'm excited about their academic and athletic future here at IUK."

Brianna Smitley (FR/ Kokomo)

Freshman Brianna Smitley is a native of Kokomo where she attended Maconaquah High School competing on the women's golf team all four years. She found success early on in her golfing career becoming a two-time Regional Qualifier, two-time team captain, and earning All-Conference recognition. Smitley also found success academically receiving Academic All-Conference and Honor Roll, while being an active member of the National Honor Society, Internship Program, SADD Club, and Spanish Club. She decided to become a Cougar because of the opportunities that IU Kokomo offered, and it was a place that could best prepare her for the future.

"I am looking forward to the relationships that will be built and the new friends that will be made. I am also excited to continue to improve myself and who I am as a person. Golf has always been an activity where I am always building new friendships and improving myself," Smitley said.

Olivia Waymouth (FR/ Plymouth, Ind.)

Incoming freshman Olivia Waymouth comes to IU Kokomo from Plymouth, Ind., where she attended Plymouth High School. She was a two-sport athlete competing in both women's golf and women's gymnastics throughout her high school career. Waymouth earned multiple awards for golf including Most Improved and MVP, while being an IHSAA Regional Qualifier and NLC All-Conference Honorable Mention. She also participated in the Plymouth Gender Sexuality Alliance (PGSA) Club and volunteered her time as the Men's Golf Manager. She decided to come to IU Kokomo because of the campus atmosphere and for the chance to go to college at a reasonable price.

"I am really looking forward to making new friends and having the chance to improve both myself and my game," Waymouth said.

Samantha Kissell (FR/ North Manchester, Ind.)

Freshman Samantha Kissell joins the Cougars from Manchester, Ind., where she attended Manchester Jr-Sr High School competing on the varsity women's golf team all four years. She was the recipient of the Rotary Mental Attitude Award, Squire Award, and Highest Greens in Regulations Percentage Award. Kissell also earned the Six-Year Academic Excellence Award and Highest Honor Roll, while participating in Student Council and National Honors Society. She decided to come to IU Kokomo because it is close to home and for Head Coach Barry Gulley and the Women's Golf Program.

"I am looking forward to making new friends and building relationships with the girls on my team. I am excited to be a part of a team that cheers on each other and wants to see everyone play well," Kissell said.

