IU Kokomo women’s basketball opts out

After a rollercoaster year full of stoppages, the IU Kokomo women’s basketball team has decided to opt out of the rest of the 2021 season, according to a statement released on social media on Jan. 22.

Head Coach Colie Shelwick said the stopping and restarting put not only a mental strain on the team but also a physical strain, as she said the team wasn’t in basketball shape anymore. And while there were no cases of COVID-19 among the team as they returned to campus, the team was tired of the worry and inconsistency.

“Our program has made the difficult decision to opt out for the remainder of the 2021 season. Our ladies have been resilient, working through mental health struggles, injuries, and strict COVID-19 protocols during a season of constant uncertainty. Ultimately, the health and well-being of our student-athletes will always remain our top priority. With that being said, we will move forward preparing for the upcoming 2021-22 season,” Shelwick said in the statement.

Just before Christmas, IU announced a long pause to all its regional campuses’ athletics that stated all teams can’t return to competition until Feb. 1 at the earliest.

Jan. 15 was when student-athletes returned to campus, and practice could resume on Jan. 19.

Because of the long layoff, Shelwick said the team simply wasn’t in shape or fully prepared to play college basketball in the current climate.

“Obviously when Jan. 19 came, we were waiting to see if we’d be able to start. We were told that it was going to get pushed back, and we wouldn’t know for two weeks what would happen. I met with the girls. I had a team meeting, and we just put everything into perspective in terms of we’ve had eight weeks off of basketball. We have 12 players and had lost three already to season-ending injuries,” she said.

It was a very hard decision, and the team was split on what they wanted to do. Shelwick said the freshmen wanted to play, no doubt, while the upperclassmen were sick of the push and pull of the season.

The number-one goal was player safety, she said, and the team decided it wasn’t worth it to keep moving forward with the season. Baseball is gearing up for the spring, as is volleyball, and the men’s basketball team still is moving forward as of now. But for the women’s team, the challenge seemed too steep.

“For us, assuming since we went back to ‘orange’ (county COVID status), we started Feb. 2, our first game would have been on the 12th. That gave us eight days if we went eight days straight of practice to get them ready, and our girls just didn’t feel like that was the safest situation for them with us already having our numbers down because we were down to nine players,” Shelwick said.

It’s sad to see the season end, she said, and it was a difficult decision. But there was relief in some finality of it all. The players now won’t have to think in the back of their mind that the season might end at any given moment.

Shelwick said the stop-and-start nature of the season wasn’t natural for the routine of college athletes. Players’ bodies weren’t right, and nobody was able to fully buy-in to the season with the COVID monkey on their backs.

The team’s grades slipped, with players having spent time in isolation rather than being in class. The players weren’t all there mentally, she said, and risking further injury to the team in a year that wasn’t guaranteed wasn’t worth it.

Shelwick said the IU East women’s team has opted out as well, and she’s coordinating spring exhibition games with them to see where her team is at.

But for now, all eyes are to the 2021-22 season as the Cougars rest up and get healthy.