Kokomo, Ind. – Head Coach Heather Hayes has officially announced the return of Matt Fishman as assistant coach of the IU Kokomo volleyball program.

"I am thrilled to have Matt return to our program. He brings such passion and energy to the gym that will make an immediate impact for us", said Head Coach Heather Hayes. "He also has tremendous experience and will be a major asset for all the administrative tasks that also come with the profession. I know he was involved with the recruiting of our junior and senior class during his first stop with us and they were disappointed when he left. They will be excited to learn of his return."

Matt Fishman made his first appearance on the coaching staff in 2016, where the IU Kokomo volleyball program captured its second River States Conference Championship title and a trip to the NAIA National Tournament in Sioux City, Iowa, for the first time in program history.

"It's amazing how life can come back full circle. Four years ago, I was not married and without kids, just chasing a career in volleyball. Now four years later I get the opportunity to coach a group of seniors I helped recruit to IU Kokomo, while putting down roots back in Indiana with my beautiful wife and our one and a half-year-old son. We couldn't be more grateful to Coach Hayes and I cannot wait to get back in the gym as a Cougar", said Fishman.

Before his return, he spent two seasons as the coordinator of Olympic Sports for Rutgers volleyball and women's rowing, as well as a representative of the Rutgers Leadership Academy.

Before his time as a Scarlet Knight, Fishman served as the head coach for the Carmel High School volleyball team in 2015 earning a 21-12 record. Prior to his time at the high school level, he served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Indiana University-Bloomington volleyball program.

As a Hoosier, Fishman's responsibilities included opponent scouting reports, video breakdown, on-campus recruiting, and constructing practice and clinic plans for the season. He also helped lead the program to three invitational titles, nine All-Tournament Team accolades, and Big-Ten Defensive Player of the Week Recognition.

Fishman had a successful volleyball career of his own as a four-year setter for the Bowling Green State University DI AA men's team. He was also a member of the inaugural men's volleyball team for Carmel High School before competing at the collegiate level.

With his time in Indiana, Fishman also coached for the Munciana Volleyball Club, while working as the media director for the Indy Juniors Volleyball Club. He was then appointed varsity assistant of the Bishop Chatard High School volleyball team, producing a 3A state championship and 4A regional title.

Matt Fishman is a graduate of Bowling Green State University where he studied telecommunications with a focus in production. He currently resides in Westfield, Ind., with his wife Jennifer and their son James.