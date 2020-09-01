IU Kokomo volleyball team begins season

As one of the few collegiate leagues with athletics this fall, the IU Kokomo volleyball program has worked to minimize any COVID-19 risks this season.

With only about a week of practice under their belt before the team’s first game on Sept. 11, the Lady Cougars started in small pods to potentially prevent an immediate outbreak within the entire team. This week, the squad will begin meeting together again before its first match-up next week. Head Coach Heather Hayes said she felt several emotions starting the season.

“I feel nervous and anxious but at the same time excited for our players to get an opportunity to play. Obviously we love the game, and we don’t want to see our season canceled. But at the same time, it makes you nervous. I think it’s hard not to be. But I feel that we’re taking the precautions that are necessary to keep us all safe,” Hayes said.

Since beginning in-person workouts and practices, the team has been required to wear masks at all times, even during physical activity. Hayes said it has been an adjustment for the players learning to breathe in a mask while doing cardio activities. Avoiding huddles and putting hands together have been other hard habits to break, according to Hayes, and the team has resorted to “air huddles,” spacing out and raising their arms up and “breaking out” in unison from wherever they’re standing.

Additionally, hand sanitizing, cleaning balls, and wiping down other essentials has become another part of the team’s practice routine. While weightlifting, each piece of equipment must be cleaned before rotating to the next station. Although more time and effort are needed each day for these precautions, Hayes said the volleyball program would rather be safe than sorry.

“We’ve definitely been doing it at practice just to keep us as safe as possible,” Hayes said. “It does add a lot more time to your schedule just because cleaning does obviously take more time. It’s something that we’ve had to do in the past, just not to the extent that we’re doing it today.”

This year, the Lady Cougars has the largest roster the program has ever had with 22 players. Ten freshmen joined the squad, adding to two sophomores, five juniors, one redshirt junior, and four seniors. Coaches anticipated still having players out due to injuries; however, everyone returned healthy and able to play this season.

With a competitive freshmen class, Hayes thought the excess numbers would be beneficial to the team’s work ethic.

“We think our freshmen with their competitive mindset will really push the competitive culture in our gym, which I think will make everyone better because everyone’s chasing the opportunity to be on the court. And having depth in every position, I think will make it really tough for people to take days off where maybe they don’t want to play or work very hard if someone’s chasing them. I think it’s going to help the competitive culture in our gym. It’s only going to make our team better,” Hayes said.

Prior to in-person practices, the team participated in Zoom workouts together, doing an hour of conditioning. Additionally, the Lady Cougars partook in its second-annual book reading and discussions. Last year, Hayes brought the idea of having the team read the same book and break it down by chapter to discuss it. With so much success and positive feedback last season, the team decided to make it a tradition.

“Last year was such a huge success that the girls were like, ‘What are we reading next year?’ I was like, ‘Oh, I guess I started a tradition!’ We even had a parent or two buy the book our team read because their daughter spoke so much about it in a positive way that their parents picked up the book to read,” Hayes said.

Topics of the books include leadership, sportsmanship, and how to overall become a better teammate.

The Lady Cougars have advanced to the national tournament the last five years in a row and plan to make another appearance by the end of the season. Besides competing in the conference tournament before advancing to nationals, Hayes said the players look forward to playing the IU rivalries on the schedule, including IU Southeast and IU East. Additionally, Hayes said Point Park University and Brescia University have become heated competitors over the years.

“We went undefeated two years in a row, and we had won like 44 straight conference matches. The teams that stopped that was Point Park and then Brescia. So I do think our girls still have an opportunity to vindicate the losses maybe. Those are ones probably each year that are pretty competitive every year,” Hayes said.

With the new edition of the Student Activities and Events Center on IU Kokomo’s campus, the Lady Cougars will see a new home court for Friday and Saturday night matches. Tuesday night home games still will be played at the Cougar Gym.

The Lady Cougars will travel to Taylor University to compete with the Lady Trojans on Friday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m.