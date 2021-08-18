IU Kokomo volleyball picked as unanimous favorite in River States preseason poll

Indiana University Kokomo is the unanimous favorite in the 2021 River States Conference Volleyball Coaches' Preseason Poll conducted by the league's 13 head coaches. The Cougars got the maximum of 12 first-place votes in the poll and 144 overall votes that was released on Monday night.

The Cougars were 24-6 overall, 13-0 RSC last year enroute to its third straight RSC Volleyball Championship in the conference's postseason tournament. The Cougars have won five of the past six conference titles and ended last year ranked No. 17 in the NAIA Top 25 Poll. That was after IU Kokomo won an NAIA National Championship Opening Round matchup and went 1-1 at the final site in Sioux City, Iowa.

IU East was picked second in the poll, just 11 votes behind the Cougars. Midway, IU Southeast, and WVU Tech round out the top five.

The Cougars are set to open up their 2021 slate on August 27 in Indianapolis at the Marian Invite.

School votes

1. IU Kokomo - 144

2. IU East - 133

3. Midway - 118

4. IU Southeast - 110

5. WVU Tech - 94

6. Rio Grande -92

7. Point Park - 72

8. Brescia - 64

9. St. Mary of the Woods - 47

10. Ohio Christian - 41

11. Ohio Valley - 40

12. Carlow - 33

13. Oakland City - 26