IU Kokomo volleyball nearly sweeps RSC awards

After an undefeated season and conference title this past fall, the highly-decorated Cougars are primed for a deep run in the national tournament this spring.

On Jan. 15, the River States Conference announced the All-RSC Volleyball Teams & Awards, and it’s loaded with IU Kokomo names. For starters, Assistant Coach Matt Fishman won the Assistant Coach of the Year in just his second season with the team and said there’s nowhere else he’d rather be.

“I’m very grateful, grateful for [Head Coach Heather Hayes] for letting me come back for another season, for the girls being as adaptable as we had to be. We put that precedence out at the very beginning of the season (that) this is not going to be a normal season. Things are going to change daily, sometimes hourly,” Fishman said. “And the girls never complained about it. They just wanted to play. So we as a staff wanted to do as much as we could to make the season seem as normal as possible.”

On top of Fishman’s award, senior Erinn Adam took home the RSC Player of the Year.

Adam learned of her award from a call from her father, and she said she usually isn’t looking for accolades like this; she just likes to play. It’s a team effort, she said, and she immediately thanked her teammates for putting her in a good position to bring home the award, which came as a surprise to her.

“I didn’t really think I did enough for this award. But getting it, and even getting my Attackers of the Week, it’s kind of unbelievable. I mean before this year, I haven’t really done much in the program or everything. I’ve just kind of been here to play and help out as much as I can,” Adam said. “For these awards … it was definitely a team effort for me and my team. I couldn’t have gotten this without their passes, their sets. It was definitely a surprise.”

Adam totaled 130 kills, 65 blocks, 24 digs, and averaged a .452 hitting percentage in a total of 18 games. Adam also was named to First-Team All-Conference, along with teammates Lorelei Porter, Macee Rudy, Lizzie Sokeland, and Kaley Lyons.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Of the 14 players total on the team, IU Kokomo claims five, making it the most named to First-Team in program history.

The culture at IU Kokomo is everything, according to Adam. It’s a family atmosphere and all due to the leadership of Hayes and her coaching staff. The team had to quarantine during the preseason, and during that time, Adam said everyone spent time getting to know the 10 freshmen coming in through various Zoom and FaceTime meetings. Through this, the team was able to gel with each other before having to take the court. Establishing these bonds early was what helped to create champions, Adam said, and it’s been like that since she arrived on campus.

“Since I came to IU Kokomo four years ago, we are all literally best friends. We are family,” Adam said. “She really makes it a family environment, and I think that has definitely created a lot of success for this team because every single game I’m playing for my teammates. I’m playing for coach. Everyone has that mentality.”

Sophomore Sidney Gerig earned Second Team All-Conference, and senior Sarah Morin was named the RSC Champion of Character — an award given to a player who displays respect, responsibility, integrity, servant leadership, and sportsmanship.

Morin said the team approached the season with a “get to” versus “have to” mindset, and everyone bought in to make sure it was a successful season.

“I am honored to have been considered for this award by Coach Hayes. Coach has always stressed the importance of ‘controlling the controllables’ such as effort, attitude, and work ethic. I am extremely fortunate to be surrounded by coaches and teammates that share and exhibit these values, especially during this challenging season,” Morin said.

The job isn’t finished. All eyes are to the national tournament in April, and the road to get there isn’t an easy one. For Hayes, the postseason awards were a reflection of the team’s balance throughout the season, playing team ball and relying on one another.

Though she’s not satisfied yet, Hayes said she’s immensely proud of this particular group.

“I have said on multiple occasions that I think it’s the best team that we’ve ever had. What has allowed for us to have this success was the fact that we really were a team. We were balanced. We did not rely on one of two people to carry us, and I think all of the postseason accolades show that exact thing … I just think it’s a testament that shows how balanced we truly were and how much talent and depth we had this season … And so, very proud of them and really all the teammates that pushed them in practice and made them better teammates as well,” Hayes said.