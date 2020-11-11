IU Kokomo volleyball closed out its regular-season schedule with a perfect 15-0 record to take the River States Conference Regular Season Championship Title after defeating Asbury University in straight sets, 25-21, 25-11, 25-9, on Saturday at the Luce Center.
The Cougars hit an impressive .341 clip on a balanced attack to earn its third-highest hitting percentage of the season. IU Kokomo had 38 kills compared to Asbury's 25, limiting the Eagles to a low hitting percentage of .065. The Cougars also saw a season-best 11 service aces, while taking a 7-1 advantage in blocks over the Eagles.
"I am very proud of our team. This season has not been easy for anyone and has required a great deal of sacrifice and flexibility for our players on and off the court. I am grateful and appreciative of their efforts," said Heather Hayes, head coach. "The depth of this team is the strongest we have seen, and our practices are very competitive which has pushed us to grow. I have witnessed a lot of growth especially in the last three weeks. We are hopeful that we can continue to play healthy and have the chance to compete in the conference tournament uninterrupted."
Senior Erinn Adam hit .600 with nine kills on 15 swings and no errors, while freshman Lorelei Porter matched the senior with nine kills of her own on a .286 clip to help lead the Cougar attack. Freshman setter Kaley Lyons had a game-high 26 assists and also led the team with five service aces to go along with six digs.
Three Cougars held down the backline, with Macee Rudy leading the way with 10 digs while junior Alexa Roberts and sophomore Zoie Zimmerman combined for 14 digs. Fellow junior Morgan Weir and Erinn Adam each put down three blocks, claiming six of the seven total blocks collected by IU Kokomo.
After a close first set (25-21), the Cougars kicked it into gear in the second frame and took a 14-8 advantage in kills over Asbury while forcing the Eagles into five errors.
IU Kokomo would start with a 6-0 run and limit Asbury to only five points midway through the set for the Cougars to take a 15-5 lead. IU Kokomo would put up six additional kills, led by Erinn Adam and Lorelei Porter each with two, and one service ace to take set two with ease, 25-11.
Another strong start in the final frame would push IU Kokomo to an early 13-4 lead after seeing eight kills from five different Cougars. IU Kokomo would finish out the match with a 12-5 run, allowing Asbury to only tally five more points before claiming its 3-0 straight-set victory.