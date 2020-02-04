IU Kokomo’s Chambers nabs RSC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – IU Kokomo forward Tia Chambers averaged a double-double to pick up River States Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 27 to Feb. 2.
A 5-foot-11 sophomore from Mishawaka, Ind., Chambers put up 24.5 points and 15.5 rebounds per game as the Lady Cougars split two conference road games. She also added 2.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 59 percent (17 for 29) from the field and 79 percent (15 for 19) from the foul line.
In a 97-90 win at Rio Grande, Chambers totaled 26 points, 16 rebounds, and three blocks on 10 for 16 from the floor. Despite 23 points, 15 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals, the Lady Cougars then fell at WVU Tech, 88-82.
IU Kokomo is 12-10 overall, 4-6 in the RSC, and will host Midway on tonight.