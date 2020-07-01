IU Kokomo men’s golf announces 2020-2021 recruiting class

The IU Kokomo Men's Golf Program welcomes three new additions to its roster for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

"It feels great to be bringing in three quality individuals in my first recruiting class for IU Kokomo Men's Golf. Each of the three young men have the attributes necessary to keep this program going in the direction we want it to go - outstanding personal character, strong academic performance, and great potential on the course," said Head Coach Barry Gulley. "Getting to know each of them and their families through the recruiting process was a pleasure and I couldn't be happier that they chose IUK. Recruiting is all about finding the right fit and I truly believe IUK was the best fit for each of these recruits. I am excited to see all they can accomplish during their time with us."

Corbin Robison (FR/ Amboy, IN)

Freshman Corbin Robison comes to IU Kokomo from Amboy, Indiana where he attended Peru High School competing in golf, football, and baseball in his four years. Throughout his high school golf career, Robison was a three-time Regional Qualifier and three-time All-Conference recipient, while earning the title of Individual Conference Champion and the Mental Attitude Award. He was a member of FCA and the National Honor Society, while also receiving Technical Honors and Academic All-Conference. He chose IU Kokomo because of the Men's Golf Program, for the degree he is pursuing, and for the opportunity to be close to home.

"I am looking forward to competing, to improving my golf game, and making new friends," said Robison.

Trevor White (FR/ Kokomo, IN)

Freshman Trevor White is a native of Kokomo, Indiana where he attended Western High School competing on the Men's Varsity Golf team all four years. He helped lead his team to a Championship title and received First Team All-Conference. White also placed fourth individually at Sectionals, 10th at the Kokomo CC Invite, and 11th at the Battleground Invite. He saw success academically as well earning first, second, and third-year academic awards, while being listed on Honor Roll and producing a 4.0+ GPA. He decided to attend IU Kokomo for an excellent degree at an unbeatable price while playing the game he loves for another four years.

"I am most looking forward to forming new bonds and new brotherhoods between myself and my teammates," said White.

Harley Pugh (SO/ Winamac, IN)

Transfer Harley Pugh joins the Cougars from IU Bloomington where he spent his freshman year as a Hoosier. Pugh originally comes from Winamac, Indiana where he attended Winamac Community High School competing in golf, football, basketball, and wrestling. He was awarded Athlete of the Year his senior year and was an active member of the Athletic Leadership Club, FFA, and Drama Club. He decided to attend IU Kokomo for the opportunity to compete at the collegiate level.

"I am most looking forward to meeting the guys on the golf team, competing again, and taking the conference title," said Pugh.

