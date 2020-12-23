Boosted by a late fourth-quarter rally, Grace College came-from-behind to take down the IU Kokomo women's basketball team, 69-56, Friday evening inside the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center in Winona Lake, Ind.
Junior Vanessa Mullins compiled her second double-double of the season after finishing with a team-high 20 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Jadah Anderson posted her sixth-straight game in double figures with 12 points to go along with nine rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Freshman Anna Kiser chipped in eight points on 3-of-6 shooting, while fellow freshman Kristen Ridner recorded five points and a season-high four assists.
The Cougars shot at 40.7 percent (22-54) from the field compared to Grace's 38.9 percent (21-54). IU Kokomo also outrebounded the Lancers 41 to 30 with 12 being offensive boards, allowing for 12 second-chance points. However, the Cougars lost the turnover battle 26 to 15, which the Lancers took full advantage of for 17 points.
"We went into this game playing like it was our last since the season is being pulled out from under us. We started strong and gave it all we had for three quarters and just couldn't sustain our level of play in the fourth period with our lack of bodies that could play tonight" said, Colie Shelwick, head coach. "Vanessa stepped up and led the way for us offensively and on the rebounding end. It truly was an all-conference performance. Jadah, Kristen, and Jaela played well and I was extremely impressed with Anna tonight. Every game she is improving, and I am so excited about her future with this program. Our ladies know nothing is promised. We will keep our heads high and take one day at a time.
IU Kokomo got off to a hot start taking a 16-11 lead after the first 10 minutes of play, led by Vanessa Mullins and Jadah Anderson with six points each. The Lancers battled back to tie the game at 18-18 with seven minutes remaining in the second period, but the Cougars would go on a 13-7 run to remain on top before heading into the break with the score now at 35-25.
Grace trailed 43-32 in the third quarter, but the Lancers would eventually cut IU Kokomo's lead to one point with 2:18 left to go.
The Cougars would add on four points in the final minutes while Grace put up five of its own to tie the game at 49-49 at the end of the period. The Lancers would open up the fourth quarter with a pair of free throws to regain their lead. This lead would remain with them until the final buzzer defeating the Cougars 69-56.