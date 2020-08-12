Four IU Kokomo student-athletes were the recipients of the Cougar Pride Scholarship, allowing for each athlete to receive $1,000 made possible through a generous donation from the Lasbury family.

Lexi Jackson, Kendal Williams, Carson Pocock, and Sierra Peete were the honorees of this year's Cougar Pride Scholarships. To receive this award, each student-athlete had to be on track to graduate within four years and have a cumulative 2.75 or above GPA.

They also should exhibit all the characteristics of the ideal student-athlete, such as being respectful, trustworthy, and a dedicated teammate. These athletes go out of their way to be coachable and make an effort to improve and learn each day. They display leadership, sportsmanship, and a team-first mentality.

"This scholarship is made possible thanks to Dick and Betty Lasbury. They have funded this scholarship each of the last four years and we could not be more thankful for their generosity. This year they increased their gift so we could honor four outstanding representatives of our department", said Athletic Director Greg Cooper.

Lexi Jackson is a top competitor for both the IU Kokomo Women's Track and Cross-Country Programs. This past season for cross country, she earned First-Team All-Conference and a second-place finish at the River State Conference Championship. She also earned her second trip out to Vancouver, Washington for the NAIA National Championship where she finished 42nd out of 341 runners.

Off the course, Jackson is a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and was nominated by her fellow teammates for the Champions of Character Award. The recipient of this award is recognized by the NAIA as one who best exhibits respect, responsibility, integrity, servant leadership, and sportsmanship.

"Lexi is one of the hardest workers I've had the opportunity to coach. She follows directions and asks good questions to get the most out of her training and the results show", said Head Coach Jason VanAlstine. "However, the biggest reason Lexi is deserving of this award is because of her leadership and humility. She will have a lasting impact on the program and leave a legacy in Cougar Athletics."

Kendal Williams is an upcoming junior for the IU Kokomo Volleyball team and is a force to be reckoned with on the court. She led the Cougars this past season with a total of 910 assists, while being ranked 10th in the River States Conference in assists per set with an average of 6.3.

Williams creates a positive and welcoming team culture by encouraging her fellow teammates, organizing multiple team functions over the summer to help welcome incoming freshmen, and embracing every opportunity to make the program better.

"Kendal embodies the true essence of what it means to be a good teammate. She oozes positivity every day and always sees the glass half full. She is also one of the few that embraces practice as an opportunity to get better", said Head Coach Heather Hayes. "She goes above and beyond to challenge herself and encourages her fellow teammates to do the same. All of these are great examples of what it means to lead by example."

Carson Pocock is a member of the IU Kokomo Men's Track and Cross-Country Programs. He is an excellent example of what it means to be both a student and an athlete. Pocock holds a nearly perfect 4.0 GPA and volunteers his time as a math tutor to help his fellow students at IUK.

Despite suffering an injury that kept him from competing this past season, Pocock continued to dedicate his time by serving as team manager charged with taking splits and timing at practice and invitationals. He is an athlete that produces a positive and welcoming environment amongst his team, which reflects why he has been nominated for the Champions of Character Award numerous times by his teammates.

"The biggest way that Carson sets the tone on our team is through his acceptance of all teammates and his academics. Coaching a growing team for both men and women athletes is challenging and creates the potential for conflict and drama. We don't have many problems but whenever there are Carson is typically in the middle of it trying to bring all parties together", said Head Coach Jason VanAlstine. "He leads the way with academics on our team and is always happy to put in extra time to help his teammates in the classroom as well. It is rare to meet someone that is genuinely nice and caring like Carson. He provides so much assistance in team culture because of those characteristics."

Sierra Peete is an upcoming junior point guard for the IU Kokomo Women's Basketball team. This past season she ranked second for the Cougars in minutes played (856 min.) and total points (305 pts). She also placed 12th in the River States Conference in total assists with 88 on the season.

Peete is always looking for ways to better herself on and off the court. She has made her way from being a non-starter to a top competitor for the Women's Basketball Program. She proves to be a great leader and example for her teammates to follow through her hard work and enthusiasm for the game.

"Sierra Peete is a coach's dream. She was under-recruited due to her size and coming off a recent ACL tear. When she arrived at IU Kokomo, she worked extremely hard and consistently asked for additional help. She did not get as much playing time as she had hoped her first year, but she worked all summer and returned a better player", said Head Coach Colie Shelwick. "I have never dealt with attitude from Sierra nor a bad practice. She is always ready to work and is a calm leader that always has a smile on her face. She is a great student and is the most coachable player I have experienced in my past 10 seasons as a coach."

