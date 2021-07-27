IU baseball's Dylan Steele transfers to IUK

A two-year former Indiana Hoosier is transferring to IU Kokomo to continue his academic and athletic career, and despite making a move to a smaller school, he said he’s anxious to get to work for the Cougars.

Dylan Steele committed to Indiana when he was a sophomore in high school. Back then, now-Mississippi State Coach Chris Lemonis was at the helm for the Hoosiers, which was a major factor in Steele’s commitment. When Indiana hired Jeff Mercer in 2018 after losing Lemonis to MSU, IU Athletic Director Fred Glass said he thought he had hired “the Brad Stevens of college baseball.” For Steele though, who had redshirted his freshman year, he was willing to endure the coaching change. But after two seasons of limited playing time, Steele said it was time for a new chapter.

“I was committed under Coach Lemonis at the time, so I had to go through that coaching switch. But I thought I’d stick it out and give it a chance, see how it goes. I liked the staff, I got along with them really well. It’s just, I got there and I didn’t perform how I wanted to. I kind of just sat on the back burner the entire time,” Steele said.

Steele is a 6-foot-3-inch right-handed pitcher from Bloomington. At Bloomington North High School, Steele was named to the Herald-Times all-area first team following his sophomore campaign, where he hit .408 with a .507 on-base percentage. As a junior, Steele maintained a .389 average, and posted a 3.07 earned run average with 64 strikeouts, and was named the Herald-Times Player of the Year in 2018.

When he got to college, he didn’t see much play outside of fall baseball for the Hoosiers, Steele said, so he was anxious to make a move to a program where he could contribute heavily and compete for a championship.

Steele said that he had played in the Grand Park Summer League last year, and the league had given him a chance to play at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. This put IUK on his radar. After speaking with IUK Associate Head Coach Drew Brantley, Steele said he knew where he wanted to play.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“As much as I’d like to say [playing at Kokomo Municipal Stadium] didn’t affect it a whole lot, it definitely did,” Steele said. “The facilities are absolutely amazing. I love the field so much. I got to play there last summer in the summer league and I loved it. It’s basically Bart Kaufman Field, just in Kokomo.”

Steele said he hadn’t heard one bad thing about Brantley, and he felt it was a natural fit from his first talks with him early in the transfer process.

“I love Brantley so far. I’ve heard nothing but good things about him. The first time I talked to him, we got along really well. Everything just clicked right away, and I had a feeling throughout the whole process that I would end up in Kokomo with him.”

A Bloomington native, Steele wasn’t thrilled about leaving his home team, but ultimately wanted a chance to compete for “something more”, he said.

Kokomo is a community that supports its sports heavily, making for a prime new home for a Division I athlete, Steele said after speaking with his new teammate Mark Goudy. Steele had played on the same team as Goudy in the Grand Park league, and said Goudy pitched him Kokomo pretty early in the process.

Steele said he’ll slowly move into Goudy’s residence, and looks forward to competing for the Cougars next season.

“I’ve always been someone who keeps their head down and works. I sort of pride myself on my work ethic. That’s something that all coaches have always told me, is that I have a great work ethic. I’ve always been the guy that keeps his head down, not too flashy. I just work,” Steele said.