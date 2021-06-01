IU assistant coach's Kokomo connection hits close to home

The IU men’s basketball program got a total makeover this offseason, and after firing Archie Miller and bringing in former player Mike Woodson as the head honcho, Woodson brought on another familiar face to the staff who has a unique Kokomo connection.

New Assistant Coach Dane Fife played for the Hoosiers from 1998 to 2002 under Bobby Knight after growing up and playing high school basketball in Clarkston, Mich. He spent most of his coaching years under Tom Izzo at Michigan State University from 2011 until a few months ago. But the former Michigan Mr. Basketball found his wife, Kokomo-native Blair Boles Fife, during his college years.

“It’s so funny — and I don’t know if my wife believes me — but I always dreamt of coming to Indiana and playing basketball for Bob Knight,” Fife said. “Throughout my time (at IU) we would go to different events around the state, and I remember as an undergrad driving through Kokomo before the bypass went through there. And I just remember sitting at lights for an hour as I tried to make my way through. Somehow it crossed my mind that, and I don’t know how, but like, ‘I wonder if my eventual wife is going to be from this town in Kokomo.’ And lo and behold, it ended up happening.”

Fife didn’t meet Blair in Kokomo, but he said having that weird feeling while waiting at those stoplights wasn’t necessarily a “normal college athlete’s thoughts.” It was strange, he admitted, but it all came true.

Blair, who graduated from Northwestern High School in 2000 and played basketball, soccer, and ran track for the Tigers, went to IU herself. She spoke about meeting Fife in downtown Bloomington for the first time while waiting in line for an event.

“My friend was dating his roommate at the time, and he actually was super rude,” she said. “It’s funny. We look back and laugh now, but I remember telling this story at our wedding. And so, I just remember asking him, ‘Hey Dane, are you Dane? Do you think you could get us through this line and inside?’”

Fife laid on the charm and said, “Do I know you?”

It wasn’t the warmest first meeting, but Blair said the two reconnected during her junior year while Fife was getting his master's degree and starting as a graduate assistant under then-Head Coach Mike Davis at IU.

That’s when the two officially started dating, and the rest was history. Now, they have two daughters, Reagan Sumae, 8, and Quinnly Terran, 11, and said they’re thrilled to be moving back to their old stomping grounds. A coaching job in Indiana is the one job Blair would get behind uprooting their life for, she said.

“I’m very, very excited. We were thrilled,” Blair said. “We’ve been up in East Lansing for 11 years. We had our second child up here. We established some roots up here. Dane’s had offers from other schools, but really, this situation was the only one I felt comfortable and confident in uprooting our entire family. It made sense. It’s home for us, and I have to say that I’m thrilled.”

Blair’s mother’s side of the family is in Kokomo, she said, so it’s nice to be within a short day trip away.

What to expect from IU basketball

Tempering expectations after the Archie Miller era can be difficult for IU fans. In one sense, the greatness of Indiana basketball always will be the standard, but in another, Miller’s mediocrity over the last five years has brought the bar to the floor.

For Fife, the key in bringing new optimism and energy to the team and fan base lay in re-engaging former players and coaches to the current era of IU basketball.

“Ultimately our players and our recruits are the lifelines. But the other part — and this is something I’ve been talking about for forever — is we’ve got to reengage. We’ve got to really get the former players, managers, coaches, you name it, back engaged with the program, plugged into the program, feeling like they’re a part of the program from all eras,” Fife said. “To me, in today’s day and age, if you’re going to do it right, win the right way, you’re going to represent the values and ideals of Indiana basketball. It’s the only way.”

As far as expectations go, Fife said the staff wants to see progress in the first year. That progress means making the NCAA tournament, winning the games they’re supposed to win, and making the student-athletes fully understand the values that make Indiana basketball what it is, he said.

Woodson is a coach who brings a lot of experience but realizes he doesn’t have all the answers, Fife said, and the staff as one working monolith will be the machine that makes the program go. Woodson played in the NBA for 10 years and held various coaching roles, the biggest among them being stints as the Atlanta Hawks head coach from 2004 to 2010 and the New York Knicks head coach from 2011 to 2014. Fife said his college experience will complement Woodson’s strengths in other areas.

“Here’s what Coach Woodson is about. He’s refreshingly honest. You’re guaranteed four things, as a family and as a prospective student-athlete,” Fife said.

He said those four guarantees were education, professional experience and guidance, life skills, and the opportunity to build a platform.

“We need the power of Indiana basketball to flex its muscles and say, ‘Look, this is how we do it,’” Fife said.

Indiana is coming off a five-year stint of missing the NCAA Tournament, but hopes are high this season. The Hoosiers are returning key names like star Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, and Robert Phinisee and added some solid pieces in Northwestern University transfer Miller Kopp, Tamar Bates, the No. 23 prospect in the nation by ESPN, and Pittsburgh transfer Xavier Johnson.

Hopes are high for Hoosier Hysteria, and it's clear the additions of Woodson, Fife, and the rest of the new regime in Bloomington have lit a long-awaited fire for the IU faithful.