IU announces long pause to all regional campuses’ athletics

Just last week, it was reported the River States Conference would move to division-only conference opponents beginning in January, throwing a wrench in IU Kokomo’s normal men’s and women’s basketball teams’ conference schedules.

Now, it appears there will be no opponents whatsoever until at least Feb. 1, according to a release sent out by the IU Medical Response Team (MRT). The release does not include IU Bloomington or IUPUI.

Colie Shelwick, women’s head coach at IUK, said her team was gutted by the news.

“We were doing everything we can, trying to follow all the rules and make the most of our season, and then we get this bomb,” Shelwick said. “Because we won’t know anything until Jan. 19 to 20 or so, is what they’re saying, that’s when they’ll confirm whether or not we’ll be able to start playing games Feb. 1.”

Here is a breakdown of significant dates regarding the recent changes from the release:

• Dec. 19 – All training, practices, and games are canceled through at least Jan. 19, regardless of team or community health status.

• Around Jan. 15 – All student-athletes return to campus for mitigation testing, which will continue to occur weekly.

• Jan. 19 – Earliest return to training and practices for all sports, regardless of team or community health status. This is contingent on a recommendation from IU Medical Response Team.

• Feb. 1 – Earliest return to athletic competition, regardless of team or community health status. This is contingent on a recommendation from MRT.

The changes are based on a statement in the release showing “increased risk to continue with athletic competition at this time."

Training, practice, and games will not resume until the teams and community health indicators show that it is reasonably safe to do so, as determined by the MRT.

There are no make-up dates for the competitions missed as of now or in future plans.

There are three IU regional campuses in the RSC, so the news is sure to hurt the conference’s division-only plans which are still in place at the moment.

“I had to call an emergency meeting because I didn’t want them to find out from anyone but me,” Shelwick said. “Obviously it really affects our senior. We have one senior, and she’s having a hell of a year. She’s averaging about 19 points and six rebounds, would have been up for all-conference. There’s no doubt about that."

The NCAA announced an extra year of eligibility for most athletes in the pandemic year. The same is true for schools like IU Kokomo, but the stakes are different for NAIA student-athletes. And the incentive to return doesn’t pay off the same way, as most NAIA student-athletes careers end when their education does.

“For her, this is really tough, and it’s tough for us to ask her, ‘Hey, do you want to come back?’… Most of our student-athletes are coming out-of-pocket at some point for school, so the lure to stay, it’s really not there,” Shelwick said. “As her coach, I want her to do what’s best for her. If that means starting her career, then great. She came here to get her degree, and that’s ultimately the goal is to make sure she’s getting that and breaking the cycle in her family. But it definitely hurt her a lot, and obviously it hurt me a lot. These are your kids. They become your family, and I don’t have the answers for them.”

The Cougars were on a winning streak after a rocky start to the season, winning two consecutive conference games to move to 3-3 before getting this news.

The IU Kokomo men's and women's teams played Friday, Dec. 19, in what may be their final game of the season.