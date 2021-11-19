It’s not a restart for Comets, but a reload

GREENTOWN -- After a 13-10 season in 2020, where the Comets took care of business at home and in the Hoosier Heartland Conference, coach Mike Springer said he has the pieces for another successful season after some key players graduated, but it’s not going to be easy.

Springer said he really likes his team going into the season. The players work extremely hard and are hungry for success, but he admitted it’s going to be a game-at-a-time situation for the Comets in an effort to keep getting better.

Despite the record from last season being close to .500, the Comets played well at home, winning nine games and dropping only one, as well as holding it down in the HHC with a conference record of 7-1. In a tough conference, Springer said he makes it a point of emphasis to win at home.

“One thing that I talk to the kids about is winning our home games. Their buddies are sitting in the bleachers, and I think it’s important to win your home games. That’s something we strive to do, and the conference has been really competitive,” Springer said. “We’re hoping to be able to try and compete for that (conference) championship again.”

But the Comets like beating the county schools, as well. A highly competitive area with stellar athletes to spare makes for some fun rivalries each year. Springer said he’s excited to play a new Taylor Titans team this season.

Returning for Eastern are some experienced guys like Levi Mavrick, Trevor Crabtree, Cayden Calloway and Eli Edwards, whom Springer will look to for leadership after losing foundation players like Evan Monize and Zane Downing last season. It’s not so much a reset, or a restart, but a reload. He expects his leaders to leave it all out there as they don the green and gold for the last year.

“When you get to your senior season, you kind of know it’s your last hurrah, and they’re going to leave it all on the floor. We’re just kind of reloading,” he said.

Springer said the goals are always to be competitive in the conference and sectional, which are always possibilities for the Comets. The team is led by good guard play this year, but losing Monize is a tough hit.

There’s a lot of energy on this year’s team, he said, with players coming into their own and ready to display their skills on the court. He expects the post to score 10 to 15 points per game, either by committee or otherwise. The style of play won’t necessarily change from last season, just the faces will.

There is a little more light-hearted energy going into this year vs. last, Springer said. We aren’t out of the woods yet with COVID-19, he said, but it does feel closer to normal time than pandemic time. His players have been strong throughout the entire climate though, he said adamantly, and he knows they can handle anything thrown at them.

But they’d still prefer for operations to go as planned, of course.

“You know, I’ve found this out through the years: Kids are resilient. Whatever is thrown up against them, they’re going to try and overcome. Our kids are fighters and are competitors. I think coming off of last year and the unpredictability of the year, this year things have calmed down somewhat, but not totally,” Springer said. “I think they’re looking forward to having a normal schedule. Last season we played 12 games, I think, in the last week of January and the month of February. They want a normal schedule, and that’s what they’re hoping for. There’s a little spring in their step, because things are getting back to somewhat of a normal situation.”

The Comets begin their 2021 run on Nov. 18 at home against Elwood Community High School.