Introducing the Kokomo BobKats: The City of Firsts' New Professional Basketball Team

Roughly six months after the announcement of the city's new professional basketball team, the season is set to kick off on April 9 in the heart of Kokomo: Memorial Gym.

Before the season kicks off, revisit some of the key mile markers along the way as the City of Firsts adds another beloved sports team to its arsenal.

What is it?

The Kokomo Bobkats is a team in The Basketball League (TBL), which is a minor professional basketball league operating in North America that began play in 2018 as North American Premier Basketball (NAPB).

Teams operate on a budget of $125,000 to $250,000 per season with player salaries in the $1,000 to $4,000 per month range depending on the team.

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore was excited to have a new team added to the city.

"Needless to say, I’m jacked about this … A lot of people are asking, ‘What is this basketball league?’ Well, it’s kind of like basketball Jackrabbits-style. We’ve got up-and-coming stars and such. This opportunity is just amazing,” Moore said.

The teams are made up of players either from overseas or from a slew of different colleges, from Division I to the best of NAIA and Division III, with the goal of collecting stats and film to try and leverage themselves back overseas or onto a potential NBA G League team.

There are currently 29 active teams in the league, which span from Fresno, Calif., to Lansing, Mich., to Syracuse, N.Y. The teams compete regionally, for the most part, which 16 teams making the playoffs at the end of the 24-game regular season. Six teams are inactive due to COVID-19, with eight to 10 expansion teams in the works for next season.

What does that mean for the Bobkats?

The team will play teams within a day of travel away, so Kokomo will be playing teams like Flint United, the Indy Express, and the Owensboro Thoroughbreds multiple times throughout its season.

The season runs from April 9 through the end of June. Of the 24 season games, 12 will be played in Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium downtown.

Fourteen players will be on the Bobkats' roster, with some coming from right here in Kokomo and others coming from as far away as overseas in Europe.

The leadership

The TBL's CEO is Evelyn Magley who became the first and only woman and African American woman to own a male pro-sports league. Her husband, Dave Magley, is the president of the league and is known around the United States as an outstanding basketball player for Kansas while notching one year in the NBA as well.

“In this community, it’s not just about basketball," Evelyn said. "It’s about your lives. It’s how you interact with one another, the players coming in, how they are interacting and connecting with the community. Without community in this United States of America, we have nothing. It’s so important that we reconnect and establish those bonds. These values are some of the things we want to bring back to communities."

The Bobkats' head coach is two-time NBA Champion Cliff Levingston, who won two championships with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Phil Jackson's Bulls in 1991-92. Before that run, Levingston spent most of his career with the Atlanta Hawks.

In 2000, Levingston began his coaching career as an assistant basketball coach with the Fort Wayne Fury of the Continental Basketball Association (CBA). In 2001, he served as an assistant coach with the Dodge City Legend of the United States Basketball League (USBL). In 2002, he returned to Dodge City to serve his first stint as a professional league head coach; that year the Legends won the USBL title, and Levingston was named the USBL Coach of the Year.

From 2003 to 2004, Levingston served as an assistant coach for the Harlem Globetrotters. In 2004, he coached the St. Louis Flight of the ABA.

In 2005, Levingston was hired as an assistant coach of the Gary Steelheads of the CBA; that year, the Steelheads played its best season in franchise history, though the team lost the championship game.

In 2006, Levingston briefly served as an assistant coach for the Kansas Cagerz, and in November, he officially was hired by the Gary Steelheads (of the USBL), as head coach for the 2007 season.

In the fall of 2011, Levingston became an assistant coach for Michigan City Marquette High School in northern Indiana.

In 2012, Levingston was named the second head coach of the Rochester Razorsharks of the Premier Basketball League where he coached for one season.

Levingston has promised success for the Bobkats and carries a presence around the community as a figurehead that is welcoming and larger than life, yet unintimidating.

Since being hired in September, Levingston got to work quickly, making calls, finding players, and trimming the roster to 14 for the season debut on April 9.