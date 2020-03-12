IHSAA state tournaments to continue with limited to no spectators

IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox announced today at noon that the remaining games in the IHSAA boys’ basketball state tournament will continue as scheduled as well as the state gymnastics finals. In attempt to seek prevention of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the remaining basketball games will have limited spectators allowed in attendance and the gymnastics finals will conclude with no spectators.
Western boys’ basketball
The Western boys’ basketball team is scheduled to play at noon in the regionals this Saturday, March 14, at South Bend Washington High School. Aside from the 12 dressed varsity players, the IHSAA will be allotting 75 complimentary tickets to essential personnel, coaches, administrative staff, and immediate family members. Immediate family members include parents, siblings, and grandparents.
Non-varsity basketball players, cheerleaders, dance teams, mascots, and pep bands will not be permitted to the game.
The IHSAA will issue a full refund to any purchased tickets in the tournament. Tickets must be presented to receive a refund.
The game will be streamed live at IHSAAtv.org.
Northwestern gymnastics
Catie Smith of Northwestern will be participating in the state gymnastics finals at 1 p.m. this Saturday, March 14, at Worthen Arena at Ball State University.
No spectators will be permitted to the event due to the large number of participants and essential workers, coaches, spotters, and medical personnel in attendance.
The IHSAA will issue a full refund to any purchased tickets in the tournament. Tickets must be presented to receive a refund.
The event will be streamed live at IHSAAtv.org.