IHSAA announces pay-per-view option for football games

The Indiana High School Athletic Association has announced a pay-per-view program that will allow fans and family to watch all semi-state football games online.

With COVID-19 still expected to limit fan attendance, the IHSAA wanted to produce a way for fans to stay engaged with their teams as they try for a shot at the state championship. To do this, the IHSAA will partner with select Champions Affiliates from around the state for live-action exclusive to the portal on IHSAAtv.org.

“We’re trying to give more options for those who would like to watch those games, trying to give more access to more of our fans out there,” IHSAA Director of Broadcasting Heath Shanahan said. “Not only will [the games] be potentially restrictive because of local health departments and restrictions, but there’s probably going to be a lot of more-susceptible people who don’t want to come out those evenings, and so now we're giving them access to it as well.”

Single-game passes will cost $14.95, or “a ticket-and-a-half”, as Shanahan called it, and weekend passes allowing access to all 12 semi-state games will cost $19.95.

The state championship will be streamed on IHSAA.org for free, as well as the normal television cable broadcast.

IHSAA Assistant Commissioner Chris Kaufman, a Kokomo native, said the paywall program was always a plan to be implemented in the future, but the timing of circumstances this year presented a unique opportunity.

“This is something that we were going to institute at a later time, but given the current situations and what’s going on, we thought this was a great time to make it available because of restrictive viewing by fans, and gives them an opportunity to watch,” Kaufman said.

Shanahan said it’s all about the fan experience. The producers and broadcasters will be hand-picked by higher-ups to ensure the best quality product for those willing to pay to watch their teams. He also added the fan can decide exactly how to stream each game with the weekend pass.

“You’ll have access to all the games in perpetuity. There will be games going on at the same time. They all kickoff at 7 p.m. There will likely be 12 games going on at once. You’ll be able to flip back and forth to different games. You can bring up multiple windows, however you want to do that as a fan,” he said. “You could even set up your own little IHSAA Redzone if you wanted to.”

Archive mode also will be available, he said, so if viewers wanted to go back and watch another game later they could.

He said organizers won't know where the games will be held until the regional the Friday before semi-state. The locations of the semi-state games will determine the producers and broadcasters chosen.

“We understand if we’re going to ask someone to pay for something, the quality can’t be bad. We’re going to put our best broadcasters out there. FastPlaySports, Rob Moss does a fantastic job up there in Kokomo. He’s one of the ones we’d call upon to do something in that area,” Shanahan said.

The 12 games (two in each of the six classes) are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, with the winning team in each game advancing to the state finals at Lucas Oil Stadium the following weekend.