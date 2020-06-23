Former Western baseball player Matt Reida has been involved with baseball since his batboy days at Taylor Southeast Little League – and he hasn’t stopped since.

At age 5, Reida was the batboy at the city tournament for the major league team his brother, Tad Reida, played on at the time. This was when his love for baseball started, he said. Additionally, he later played on the Russiaville Little League teams before playing at shortstop for the Panthers. Growing up with a lot of baseball talent in the Kokomo community, Reida was inspired to continue on his career.

“With my brother being five or six years older than me, he went and got drafted out of high school and went on to play at Wichita State and ended up playing at Indiana University as well. I was around so many people like Robbie Wooley, Joe Thatcher, and Chris Beatty, and all these guys that went on to play big-time college baseball and professional baseball … That’s kind of who my role models were and I idolized. Coming up, it was like I wanted to do that. I thought, if they could do it, then I could do it too.”

Reida played for Coach Ty Calloway, a “legend” around the community for all four years of his high school baseball career, from the spring of 2007 to the spring of 2010.

When asked what his favorite memory was from his time playing for the Panthers, he said it was during his freshman season when the team made it to semi-state, even though the team was beat out by Norwell High School.

Having that post-season experience early in his high school baseball career was also beneficial, according to him.

“We had a really good team my freshman year with a ton of seniors. We went to semi-state and had a chance to go down there and compete,” Reida said. “(My favorite memory was) freshman year going to semi-state with those older guys because that was my first taste of high school baseball, and I got to play against older competition and start every day on a really good team. It really helped kind of propel me forward.”

Reida continued his academic and athletic career at the University of Kentucky after being recruited by Brad Bohannon, who was one of the best recruiters in the country, he said. The Wildcats were a part of the Southeastern Conference (SEC), the best conference in college baseball, according to Reida, which drew him to the school. Additionally, the school was the closest in proximity to home, and the baseball team recently had won a conference championship at the time.

During Reida’s sophomore season (2012), the Wildcats were number one in the nation for most of the year with a school record of a 45-win season. UK appeared in the NCAA Tournament and Purdue University’s regional. That same year, Reida played in the Cape Cod Baseball League in Cape Cod, Mass., one of the country’s most prestigious collegiate summer leagues.

After his senior year of college, Reida signed with the Tampa Bay Rays. After playing for a little more than a year, he was released from the team. He went on to have back surgery in 2015.

With his baseball career coming to an end, Reida said he was unsure what to do after spending so many years dedicated to the sport.

“When I got done playing, I think it’s hard at first. I don’t think anybody knows what they want to do. I’ve just been around the game so much growing up that I don’t think I could’ve seen myself doing anything else other than getting in some type of coaching or some type of baseball position,” Reida said.

Reida began his coaching career with the travel ball organization, the CageRats, started by Tad in Colorado Springs, Colo. Six months later, he was hired by Indiana University as an assistant baseball coach. After two seasons, Reida became the recruiting coordinator at Xavier University. After a little more than a year, he joined the baseball program at the University of Alabama as a volunteer assistant coach where Bohannon currently is the head coach.

“Alabama’s been really a neat experience because it’s a little different, obviously. I’ve never been this far south in a place like Alabama. It’s truly special compared to anywhere in the country with the resources that they have, their tradition with all the different sports that they have. It’s been really good,” Reida said.

Since being hired on by the Crimson Tide in 2018, Reida said the team was facing a little bit of a “rebuild.” However, the program made a turnaround and went 16-1 this past season before it was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reida credited his success in baseball to the positive experiences he had growing up in Kokomo.

“Kokomo’s a great place to grow up as a young baseball player with all of the resources that are in the community and the strong tradition for sports in such a small area. I think it’s neat looking back on it to see how many people I grew up with and have success … For a small community, I think that’s a great place to grow up and flourish as a young athlete,” Reida said.