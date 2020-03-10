Hurlock and Lenz power Cougars past Point Park for series win

Kokomo, Ind. – The IU Kokomo Baseball team earned two straight wins for a 2-1 series victory over Point Park University on Sunday afternoon at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
GAME TWO: W, 5-4
HOW IT HAPPENED:
IU Kokomo took an early 1-0 lead on sophomore Noah Hurlock's RBI single to plate freshman Riley Garczynski. After the Cougars scored a run in the top of the first, freshman Thomas Obergfell singled to left field driving in senior Austin Weiler for a 2-0 lead, followed by Garczynski with a triple down the right field line to score sophomore Cody Bible in the bottom of the fourth.
Point Park would eventually make its way onto the board with one run in the top of the fifth and three in the top of the eighth, taking its first lead of the game with a score of 4-3. The Cougars would bounce back in eighth inning, tying the game at 4-4 after Obergfell earned his second RBI of the game plating junior Jared Heard.
Defensively, the Cougars kept the Pioneers at bay with no runs in the top of the ninth. Noah Hurlock would then step up to the plate for IU Kokomo, earning his second RBI of the game with a walk off hit to left center field to bring home Garczynski to seal a 5-4 victory over Point Park to tie the series.
STANDOUT STATS:
- Noah Hurlock had two hits and two RBIs - including a game-winning single RBI and one walk.
- Thomas Obergfell also had two hits and two RBIs at four plate appearances.
- Riley Garczynski earned two runs on three hits, including a triple and one RBI.
PITCHERS:
- Win: Justin Reed (IUK) (2-0)
- Loss: Ryan Huber (PPU) (1-1)
GAME THREE: W, 12-6
HOW IT HAPPENED:
Point Park distanced themselves from IU Kokomo with three runs in the top of the first inning. The Cougars responded with two runs of their own to close the gap, but the Pioneers would further their lead to 5-2 in the top of the third.
IU Kokomo would claw their way back with seven runs in the bottom of the frame, led by junior Jared Heard and sophomore Chad Garisek who combined to drive in four runs within the inning. Junior Bryce Lenz doubled to deep left to plate sophomore Cody Bible in the bottom of the fifth, while senior Austin Weiler closed out the game with a two-run home run for the Cougars to take the series with a 12-6 victory.
STANDOUT STATS:
- Cody Bible had two runs on two hits, including his second double of the season.
- Bryce Lenz earned one run on two hits – earning two RBIs and his first two doubles of the season.
- Jared Heard locked in two runs on two hits, also posting two RBIs with one double and one triple.
- Austin Weiler secured his fifth home run of the season – registering two runs on one hit and two RBIs.
PITCHERS:
- Win: Max McKee (IUK) (2-0)
- Loss: Cole Horew (PPU) (1-1)
Next Up:
The IU Kokomo Baseball team will continue at home with its next game on Tuesday, March 10 at 3:00 PM ET for a doubleheader against Bethel University.
