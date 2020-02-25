Howard County wrestling state finalists

Head Coach Zach Pence:
Morrissett, senior- "Tytus is a 'punch you in the mouth' kind of wrestler. He steps on the mat and expects to win the match by being physical and relentless in winning positions, and he practices like that every day. When you're done wrestling him in the wrestling room, your ears hurt, your back is sore, and you probably have a few bruises. Tytus has impressed me most this year in two positions, neutral and top. We have worked hard on our feet this year to better develop a few takedowns that work well for him and his style of wrestling. He's always been decent on top throughout his career, but always more of a rider as opposed to a scorer."
Porter, sophomore- "Brodie moves really well on the mat. He does a great job of moving his feet and his opponents to get to his offense. He can score on kids who typically are not taken down much during the year. He spends a lot of time wrestling in the offseason as well as private workouts all year, and it has helped him develop as a wrestler faster pace than most as a result. He's also very strong, especially for a sophomore. We knew Brodie was going to be good in middle school. Even then he always seemed to come out on top in the tight matches or against older kids. Bottom line is he's just a winner."
Head Coach Chad Shepherd:
Cottingham, senior- "You would take guys like Hunter on your team every year. Hunter just comes in and works and does his thing. You don’t have to worry about, ‘Is Hunter going to be doing the right thing? Is Hunter going to make good decisions? Is his weight going to be okay?’ You just don’t worry about that stuff with him. It shows in his wrestling, day in, day out. You know what you’re going to get … Hunter’s just a competitor. He likes to win. He’s going to out and he’s going to give you 100 percent every time he goes on the mat."
Martin, junior- "He’s had what I would consider a breakout season. He’s a guy that gets better about every time he gets on the mat just because his experience level is way less than pretty much anybody he wrestles. He’s put a lot of time in over the summer, and it’s really paying off for him."
Erb, junior- "He didn’t get to finish his season last year. He ended up having surgery on his knee. I don’t want to say he’s under the radar, but people kind of forget about him from last year. I think he’s got a little bit to prove. It’s the same situation. Everybody’s good on Friday night. He’s got a match that he’s got to go out and wrestle well. You got to take care of business. He wasn’t completely upset with his draw. Braden’s a hard worker, and he’s been wrestling for a long time."
Shepherd, sophomore- "Hayden is a competitor. He hates to lose. You would like to have all your guys hate to lose. I’ve always said there’s a huge difference between guys that like to win and guys that hate to lose. They’re just different. You always want guys that hate to lose ... I personally feel like he wrestles like he’s capable he can. That’s another situation where I don’t worry about if I’m going to get 100 percent out of."