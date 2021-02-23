Howard County state finalists

Brodie Porter finished third place at semi-state last week and punched his ticket to state in the 170-pound weight division.

This was nothing new to Porter, who advanced to state last year also. Eastern Head Coach Zack Pence said he's more than proud of Porter.

"I think everyone in town is proud of Brodie representing Eastern wrestling again this year at the state finals. As a coach, I’m most proud of Brodie with the way he has handled himself as a leader and humble champion over his three-year career. He’s not let his success go to his head, and he’s retained his focus in the setbacks he’s experienced over the last three years. He’s just an all-around great kid, and I’m proud to be a small part of his journey," Pence said.

Porter went into state with a 44-1 record after taking his game to new heights this season.

Having been to state before, Porter came in with a bit of experience. Unfortunately, Porter lost Friday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, and his season came to an end. But he still has his senior year to go again.

For the first time, Western wrestlers posted three place winners at state.

Braydon Erb posted fifth in the state to finish his career after a takedown on the second day of state at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Erb now will be moving on to bigger and better things as he's already committed to Indiana Tech to wrestle in the future.

Erb left his mark on the Western program, and his dominance over the years will not be easy to replace.

Hayden Shepherd finished sixth-best in the state, closing out the season with a 6-3 loss but still making his coach and father, Chad Shepherd, proud.

To place sixth required another victory early on Saturday, and Shepherd got it, winning 3-2.

Shepherd may continue to build his body and move up another weight class next year, but if he continues in the 145-pound weight class, it will be tough for other wrestlers in the area to match his level of consistency on the mat.

Tanner Tishner also placed for Western and is featured on Page C5.

Western is home to three individual state champions but is always in the running to add to that list.

Three state placements isn't a bad start on the road to securing another one, and it's safe to say Western will be back.

Western freshman Tanner Tishner is the youngest Panther to advance to state after winning the semi-state championship in the 106-pound weight class.

He then went on to win 14-0 last Friday in the first match at state. Tishner held a 31-1 record going into state.

Head Coach Chad Shepherd said the focus was for Tishner to stay true to his game, and getting practice in the Western wrestling room didn't hurt either.

"Well, he doesn't have much experience. It's the state finals. But he's wrestled probably a large portion of those guys that are down there in the offseason," Shepherd said. "The kid wrestles all the time. That's what he does. So I'm not so sure the pageantry would catch up to him."

He definitely didn't get rattled on Friday, winning 14-0 and leaving no doubt who the better wrestler was.

Tishner then followed that up by dropping a close match 4-2 on Saturday morning but still placing eighth in the state, a major accomplishment for a freshman.

Tishner's future is bright, and he has three more years to build onto his already-impressive resume.

He helped the Panthers make history this season with three state placements for the first time for the school, and Indiana wrestlers will be dealing with Tishner for a long time.

Kokomo High School sent freshman phenom Chad Washburn to state.

Washburn ultimately fell on the first day of state, but his early success in his career was a promising sight for the Wildkat faithful.

"The guys that are at state are the best of the best," Kokomo Coach Mike Miller said. "Most of these guys have spent most of their athletic years preparing for this moment. Chad has been wrestling since he was a little kid and has lots of big-match experience. We're just really excited that he gets this experience as a freshman."

Feeling the intensity level as a freshman gave Washburn an idea of how hard he has to work in the future, which can only give him a leg up in his wrestling career.

"He knows what's in front of him. He knows what he's got to do, and we really think before it's all said and done that he's a guy that can wrestle underneath the lights for a championship," Miller said.

Washburn beat seniors at the semi-state level to get a shot at the state, and although he ultimately came up short, he's ahead of the curve of most freshmen.

The Wildkat wrestling room is in a great position for a state push every year, and Washburn will be a key peace in blazing a trail for himself and other Kokomo wrestlers in the locker room.