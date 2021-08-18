Howard County Sports Hall of Fame to induct six new members

The Howard County Sports Hall of Fame will induct six new members during a modified ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Creative Financial Centre. No class was selected in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We decided last year that it wasn’t possible to conduct a safe event and we didn’t want to simply add members without a public ceremony,” said Hall of Fame president Steve Geiselman. “We are looking forward to this year’s event with six tremendously worthy inductees.”

This year’s event will not feature the traditional banquet and seating will be limited, with priority going to family and friends of inductees, former inductees, and sponsors.

CLASS OF 2021

The 2021 Hall of Fame class features athletes, coaches and contributors who have made an impact on the community through their deeds, accomplishments and leadership.

Dr. Richard Kitchell, 1958 Kokomo High School graduate began his swimming career at the Kokomo YMCA at age 11. Swimming under the guidance of Hall of Fame member Mal Cofield at the Kokomo Y, Indiana University coaching legend James “Doc” Counsilman recruited Kitchell from the YMCA and AAU ranks. While at IU, Kitchell lettered three seasons swimming primarily butterfly, contributing points as IU won the 1960, 1961 and 1962 Big Ten Meet championships. Kitchell was named All-American in 1960.

Local outdoorsman John Martino will be inducted as this year’s contributor. Martino has led the Jim “Moose” Carden Kids Fishing Clinic for most of its 37 years. With Martino at the helm, the fishing clinic has allowed thousands of kids to enjoy firsthand the experience of learning to fish.

Kokomo basketball player Audrey McDonald helped lead the Lady Kats to a state title in 2003 and an 87-14 record during her four years on the team. She was named an Indiana All Star in 2006. McDonald was a standout for the Ball State Cardinals, where she played four years and currently serves as an assistant coach.

Dave Pettay as a coach was instrumental in the success of the golf programs at Haworth and Kokomo high schools, having a hand in three state championships. Pettay was an assistant to Hall of Fame member John Bingaman when the Wildkats won titles in 1985 and 1986 and as head coach won the title in 1988.

The late Tim Sisneros was a basketball standout at Kokomo High School despite playing only one season in high school. Sisneros went on to Middle Tennessee State University, where he led the Blue Raiders to a conference title and earned the nickname “The Kokomo Kruncher.” He was later drafted by the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers and played professionally in Europe.

The late Mark Stewart is a two-time IHSAA wrestling State Champion, collecting titles in two different weight classes (167, 177) in 1972 and 1973. Stewart also wrestling collegiately at Purdue University. In 1989 he was inducted into the IHSWCA Hall of Fame.