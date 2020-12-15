Every year, hundreds gather at the Kokomo Events & Conference Center for a celebration banquet of excellence among the best sports figures to be immortalized in the Howard County Sports Hall of Fame. For the first time since its inception in 2003, there was no Hall of Fame class this year.

Steve Geiselman, president of the Howard County Sports HOF, said the organization didn’t want to put on an unsafe event or take away from the honor the inductees normally would feel from the banquet by moving to a virtual or otherwise unorthodox celebration.

“The thinking for 2020 was, we got to the spring when all of this started up, and we came to the conclusion that we’re not going to be able to have a banquet,” Geiselman said. “Last year it was around 300 people, so obviously having a group of that size in relatively close quarters … it was kind of an easy decision to make. We just won’t have a 2020 class. People will understand.”

Most of the regular attendees are older, more at-risk individuals, he said. The HOF didn’t want to cheat anybody out of the normal ceremonies, so the best decision was to postpone a year and hope for a return to normalcy in 2021.

“The ceremony, the banquet is a big part of it. They show up, and they get to speak and share it with their friends and families. We didn’t want to cheat anybody. We thought it’d be better to wait a year. I think in 2021 we’ll get something done regardless. It might be modified, but we’ll get it done in 2021,” Geiselman said.

The normal qualifying factors for inductees include being 10 years removed from their respective sports and/or being over the age of 40. Those inducted are immortalized with a plaque in the halls of the Kokomo Event & Conference Center.

The 2019 inductee class was headlined by names like Angie Anderson-Hansen, a four-year starter for the Taylor High School Lady Titans basketball team, graduating in 1985. She ﬁnished her career as the all-time leading girls' scorer in Howard County with 1,132 points. Kevin Lechner also landed a spot in the hall. Lechner was known as one of the best all-around three-sport athletes who ever put on a Kokomo uniform, excelling in baseball, basketball, and football from 1978 to 1982.

Each year, a maximum of six people, plus a contributor, are named to the hall. The HOF board takes nominations annually, and nominees must secure 75 percent of the vote from the Hall of Fame board to be officially inducted. Keeping the number of inductees low, Geiselman said, makes the award more special.

With the year now coming to a close, Geiselman is looking forward to returning the event next year, and he said the board already has been meeting to plan the 2021 banquet.

If COVID restrictions are in place next year, the banquet still will go on, but the number of attendees will be limited to the inductees and a handful of their family and friends. But Geiselman was optimistic that next year will look more “normal.”

“It would have to really be a catastrophic situation for us not to move forward in 2021,” Geiselman said.

To be considered for a nomination into the Howard County Sports Hall of Fame, a prospective candidate must have gained prominence in either amateur or professional sports as an athlete, coach or contributor; have Howard County ties; and either be age 40 or have been out of their sport as a competitor for 10 years.

For more information and a look at all of the past inductees, visit howardcountysportshof.com.