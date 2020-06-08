Howard County Sports Hall of Fame scholarship recipients announced

Western High School senior Trevor White and Kokomo High School senior Vicky Qiu were named the annual Howard County Sports Hall of Fame scholarship winners.

Both White and Qiu were presented with $500 scholarships, which typically are awarded during senior recognition programs, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, an alternate presentation was made. The scholarship winners also will be honored at a future Hall of Fame banquet.

"Regardless of the world crisis, the Hall of Fame board is pleased we can still recognize those student-athletes who represent the best in Howard County high school athletics,” said Howard County Sports Hall of Fame President Steve Geiselman. “Our hope is that the financial reward we provide can help ensure future successes in the classroom by these young men and women.”

White plans to attend Indiana University Kokomo and major in accounting, and he will graduate from Western High School with a 4.272 grade point average.

White was a four-year member of the varsity golf team and a member of the National Honor Society. He has worked at Crew Car Wash, Gabe's Pizza, and is a licensed IHSAA basketball official.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The future IUK student said he also would like to earn his associate's degree in criminal justice. After college, he plans to work in law enforcement and eventually become an agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, investigating crimes such as embezzlement, fraud, and money laundering.

Vicky Qiu plans to attend Purdue University and major in general management. She will graduate from Kokomo High School with a grade point average higher than 4.095.

Qiu is vice president of the senior class and was a member of the varsity soccer and tennis teams. She was also a member of the student council, Mayor's Youth Advisory Board, National Honor Society, and Student Government where Qiu held officer positions in several of those organizations.

After graduating from college, she would like to join the Peace Corps to aid other countries in their economic development before moving to a career in management.

The board of directors of the Howard County Sports Hall of Fame congratulates White and Qiu on outstanding high school careers and wishes them success in their endeavors. This was the second year the Hall of Fame presented scholarships.

The Howard County Sports Hall of Fame was established on March 25, 2003, with a purpose to honor outstanding persons, living or deceased, who have gained prominence and have made substantial contributions on behalf of themselves and Howard County in the fields of amateur and professional sports. To date, more than 100 athletes, coaches and contributors have been inducted, with plaques on display at the Kokomo Event and Conference Center, located at 1500 N. Reed Road in Kokomo.