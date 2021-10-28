Howard County’s growing sport

Though Howard County is notorious for having premier golf courses and country clubs in the area, there’s a newer and less expensive variation of the sport taking flight in Kokomo, and growing rather quickly.

COVID-19 saw an astronomic increase in disc golf around the country, and Kokomo is no exception, according to Ben Zirkle, one of the organizers of the City of Firsts Disc Golf Club. According to the Professional Disc Golf Association’s year-end report in 2020, the number of members nationwide went from 53,366 at the end of 2019 to 71,016 in 2020, a 33% increase, the biggest in the organization’s history, and it isn’t slowing down in 2021. Zirkle attributed the increase to the accessibility of the sport when the world was shut down. It’s free and it’s fun.

“The pandemic was obviously, as horrible as it was for most people, it was a blessing for disc golf, because it was something that you could do that was inexpensive, that got you outside, that was accessible to everyone at every skill level,” Zirkle said. “Most public parks are free. You can go to almost any sporting goods store and buy a disc for 10 bucks. The growth has been unbelievable.”

The City of Firsts Disc Golf Club has had a few different “forms” over the years, he said, ever since the disc golf course was put into Highland Park in the early 2000s. But the most recent iteration has been going for more than five years. Zirkle said he got heavily involved four years ago, and the club was very established at that point.

Zirkle said the club has anywhere from 20 to 25 members show up each week, but the number has been growing. Each year, there is a “club challenge” when the Howard County team takes eight to 10 people from the club to compete against other clubs in other cities in the state.

The disc golf community is very inclusive to anyone who wants to get involved, he said, making it uniquely different from country club sports like golf and tennis. It’s not that serious and won’t cost an arm and a leg to play, and it boils down to like-minded folks gathering in a park to essentially throw a disc around.

“You can pay an annual fee to be a PDGA member, and when you play in tournaments you can get a rating and things like that. They’ve seen a huge growth recently,” Zirkle said. “Most players, if they’ve been playing for any kind of time or playing in any kind of tournaments, they sign up as a PDGA member. Within that, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re a ‘pro’, because you can be a member and still play amateur tournaments.”

There are tiers within the ratings and levels of players based on previous involvement, he said, going up from someone who has never played before to seasoned professionals. It doesn’t matter if a player is good or not, he or she can enter a tournament at any time.

It’s structured in a way that is fair for all players interested, he said. Highland Park is naturally a good park for the sport as well, he said, and makes for good practice for aspiring and experienced disc-throwers.

Originally there were just nine holes, but over time the parks department has allowed the club to expand it to 18 holes. A few years ago, the club was given the option to move baskets around, creating the possibility of an infinite number of potential courses and layouts.

“As far as the actual playing experience, a lot of the holes, they can be challenging for young players or people who are first getting into the game. But they’re not so hard and there’s not so many trees and there’s not so much water that you’re almost discouraged from playing. It’s a good place for people to come and learn how to throw all kinds of different shots,” he said.

For those interested, Facebook search “City of Firsts DGC”. During the warmer months, generally from daylight savings to daylight savings, there is a random doubles draw every Wednesday for anyone that wants to show up and play.

This coming Wednesday, Oct. 27, is the final draw of the season, if those want to come check it out and see if this new and fun sport is for them, Zirkle said.

“That’s one thing that I think a lot of disc golfers pride themselves on, or the community on, is just the whole nature of the game. I mean, we all kind of realize we’re just kind of in a park throwing Frisbees. It’s fun. It’s free for the most part. It’s way more accessible to everyone and brings out the best in people. It’s not so competitive and uptight,” Zirkle said. “It’s like, ‘Hey, come on out, cut your jeans off, and let’s have a good time.’”