Howard County Aquatics Club proves success

Howard County is a known sports area, from coveted Indiana basketball to football, soccer, golf and baseball, but there’s another sport that’s grown over the years, thanks to the Howard County Aquatics Club.

The HCA has been around since 2007, grooming middle and high school students into more polished swimmers, and the success has translated into success in sectionals and beyond. Orientation is now open for the 2021-22 season, and coach Trevor Trimpe said the key to success in the water is consistency.

“Swimmers who swim year-round put themselves in great shape to succeed in their high school and middle school seasons,” Trimpe said.

In a middle or high school offseason, spending time in the water when others are taking a vacation is a good way to sharpen skills as a swimmer and stay ahead of the game, Trimpe said, much like getting shots up in a gym or practicing drills off the field during the summer.

Though he’s only been at HCA for a year, he’s seeing swimmers in the club experiencing longer runs in their sports postseasons than others, he said.

Below is a breakdown of the different programs offered at the club.

Gold - Monday-Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Saturday 9-11 a.m.

● High school swimmers and a few middle school swimmers that compete at Divisional, State, and National level

Silver - Monday-Friday, 4-6 p.m.

● Middle school swimmers who compete. Also elementary swimmers who compete at State level

Bronze - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 6-7:15 p.m.

● Middle and elementary swimmers who are improving tech and endurance.

Developmental - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 6:30-7:15 p.m.

● Swimmers developing technique

“Our goal is, if a kid has had swim lessons at the YMCA or had lessons through us and they can swim a lap without stopping, whether that’s on their back or their stomach, then they can join,” Trimpe said. “We’ve got a couple of 6-year-olds. We’ve had some 5-year-olds in the past, and you know, all the way through high school. We even have some college students that practice with us when they come home for the summer.”

Currently, Trimpe said the club has around 50 swimmers. Before COVID-19, Trimpe said the numbers were closer to 80 swimmers, so the goal is to build that number back and increase the number of stellar swimmers in the area.

To get involved, simply go to https://www.teamunify.com/team/inhcah/page/home and follow the directions to sign up and learn more info, or email Trimpe at coachtrimpe.hcahurricanes@gmail.com.

“The club is a huge part of the sport of swimming here in Howard County, and it’s something else for kids to be able to do and to be able to grow up in the sport of swimming,” Trimpe said.