Hoosier Conference winter 2019-2020 standings

For the 2019-2020 winter season, Northwestern and Western had multiple athletes make the Hoosier Conference teams.

Boys’ basketball

Northwestern placed third overall and Western placed ninth overall.

Tayson Parker and Nathan Bennett earned All-Conference titles for the Tigers, as well as Eli Edwards and Mason Estle with Honorable Mention awards.

Kyle Sanders earned All-Conference for the Panthers.

Girls’ basketball

Northwestern placed first overall and Western placed seventh overall.

Madison Layden, Kendall Bostic, and Klair Merrell earned All-Conference titles for the Lady Tigers, as well as Ellie Boyer and McKenna Layden with Honorable Mention awards.

Haley Scott earned All-Conference for the Lady Panthers, as well as Sadie Harding with Honorable Mention.

Boys’ swimming

Western placed third overall and Northwestern placed fourth overall.

Cullen Dalpoas, Palmer Harrell, Pete Bradshaw, and Trey Shock earned All-Conference titles for the Panthers in the 200-yard medley relay at 1:43.52.

Cullen Dalpoas, Clayton Palma, Trey Shock, and Mason Hill earned Honorable Mention titles for the Panthers in the 400-yard freestyle relay at 3:25.92.

Girls’ swimming

Northwestern placed first overall and Western placed third overall.

Catherine Bath, Jaylyn Harrison, Ann Bourff, and Lauren Martin earned Honorable Mention titles for the Lady Tigers in the 200-yard medley relay at 1:56.50.

Jaylyn Harrison earned All-Conference for the Lady Tigers in the 50-yard freestyle at 0:24.41, and All-Conference in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:07.56.

Catherine Bush earned All-Conference for the Lady Tigers in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:01.53, and Honorable Mention in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:02.06.

Ann Bourff, Lauren Martin, Kaylynne Fernandes, and Jaylyn Harrison earned All-Conference titles for the Lady Tigers in the 200-yard freestyle relay at 1:48.43.

Anna Moore earned Honorable Mention for the Lady Panthers in the 200-yard freestyle at 2:08.12.

Jenaka Hawkins earned Honorable Mention for the Lady Panthers in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:08.64.

Jenaka Hawkins, Anna Moore, Emma Shoemaker, and Delaney Lupoi earned Honorable Mention for the Lady Panthers in the 400-yard freestyle relay at 3:53.27.

Wrestling

Western placed first overall and Northwestern placed eighth overall.

Anthony Martin (106), Justin Brantley (113), Aiden Belt (120), Chandler Ciscell (126), Hunter Cottingham (132), Jadeon Smith (160), and Brayden Erb (285) all earned All-Conference titles for the Panthers.

AJ Swing (170) earned Honorable Mention for the Panthers.

Bodey Henry (138) and Kyle Cardwell (182) both earned Honorable Mention for the Tigers.