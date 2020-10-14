For 20-plus years, golfers who have made a hole-in-one gather at No. 10 at the American Legion to try to make another hole-in-one for a $25,000 cash prize sponsored by Creative Financial Centre.
Contact Bill Eldridge at 765 210-5507 if you're coming.
Even if you decide at the last minute, come on out. Byron Mose from Chippendale, Garry Roberts who made his on No. 15 at the Legion, and Justin Hoiser who was a guest at KCC signed up on the first day.
The Kokomo Country Club had a strange season. For the first time since 1993 no member made a hole-in-one at the club.
There'll be food and beverages available.
CFC is sponsoring the $25,000 cash, and Legion Post 6 is sponsoring the prizes if there is no hole-in-one. Gift certificates to the pro shop will be awarded to first-, second-, and third-place finishers for $150, $100, and $50, respectively.
Who knows, maybe lighting will strike twice. See you Saturday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. at No. 10 at the Legion.