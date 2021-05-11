Heather Hayes reflects on IUK volleyball’s best year yet

It was fitting that IU Kokomo volleyball’s historic season ended with a win over an undefeated team in the national tournament, and after sweeping the River States conference, posting two NAIA All-Americans, and a slew of other countless accolades, it is clear this was the team’s best year yet.

Head Coach Heather Hayes agreed and said she couldn’t be more proud of her team, especially having its best year in the worst climate possible. The team made it to the NAIA National Championship pool for the second straight year and finished its season with a national Top 25 ranking for the first time in program history.

“I think one thing that makes it special is to make history during such a turbulent year. Obviously it’s difficult to do what we accomplished in a normal year, nonetheless a COVID year. I just think the group in general made it special. I think that this group played with more confidence than in past years, and I think a lot of that had to do with the fact that last year we were able to make it all the way to Iowa to the final site. They were able to see what the next level looked like … We had a lot more confidence and knew what to expect,” Hayes said.

At the NAIA national championship, or final site, 24 teams were distributed into eight pools with three teams in each pool. The winners of each pool advanced to a single-elimination tournament for the national title.

IU Kokomo lost its first match in its pool to Missouri Baptist University, which went on to win the national championship, with a score of 0-3. In its second match later that day, IUK beat the previously-undefeated No. 11 Keiser University with a score of 3-2 and hoped Keiser would beat Missouri Baptist for the tiebreaker. Missouri Baptist won again, which meant IU Kokomo would be heading home.

Despite the loss, Hayes said her team played its most competitive year yet at the highest level, which she said was extremely promising going forward.

“We’ve been to Iowa three total times now, and this was by far the most competitive we have ever been. And that includes our loss to Missouri Baptist. That loss was to the national champion, and we were able to compete with them. We didn’t take a set from them, but we were highly competitive with them. They certainly had to play to earn it,” Hayes said. “In the past, quite frankly, our scores have not been overly competitive, and this year we competed and even got a win. We realized this year — there’s always been a gap between the next level and us — and this year you did not see the gap like we’ve seen in the past.”

The Cougars ended the season 24-6, with no shortage of trophies to take home with them. In the historic year, senior Macee Rudy became the program’s all-time dig holder. Senior Erinn Adam was the River States Conference Player of the Year and later named an NAIA All-American along with senior Lizzie Sokeland.

On Feb. 3, the NAIA announced IU Kokomo was ranked No. 21, the highest rank in the school’s history, in the Top 25 Coaches Poll. Lorelei Porter, Macee Rudy, Erinn Adam, Lizzie Sokeland, and Kaley Lyons were named to the RSC all-conference first team, and Sidney Gerig was named to the all-conference second team.

Assistant Coach Matt Fishman was named the RSC Assistant Coach of the Year also. Following the national tournament, Rudy was named the NAIA Midcentral Region Defender of the Year, while also named to the NAIA All-Region First Team with Porter, Adam, and Sokeland.

With five seniors on the team, the Cougars will be taking a big hit as far as experience goes on its roster next season, but Hayes said there is one silver lining.

“There is no question that we do have some losses in our lineup coming up. I guess one of the good things is Erinn Adam is actually returning for the COVID year. She’s taking the extra year of eligibility and will be returning, so that’s definitely helpful,” Hayes said. “But we’re going to have to have some young players step into some big roles, you know, but I actually think we really have them … I feel pretty good about it honestly.”

With a returning RSC Player of the Year in Adam, as well as two freshmen in Lyons and Porter making all-conference along with sophomore Gerig, the future is bright for the Cougars.

Hayes said the trajectory keeps going up, and this past year the team took its biggest bite of the national stage yet.

“No question, it is intimidating to walk into that state level and to see the gym set up. It is a little intimidating. So knowing it what it looks like, knowing what it feels like, and having been there two years in a row, I definitely am very optimistic. The nerves are still there, but when you’re mentally prepared for what to expect, I do think it does help the outcome out there. And I think that was a big factor into our confidence and thinking that we could win out there this year as well,” Hayes said.