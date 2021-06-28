Haynes-Apperson Sports Festival returns for 2021

The annual Haynes-Apperson Sports Festival is returning after being canceled last year due to COVID-19, and it's loaded with events for all age groups.

The festival runs from July 1 to July 4 and features an array of sporting events. Whether it's the cornhole tournament at the corner of Kokomo Beach, the pole vaulting competition on Superior Street across from Foster Park, or the canoe trip along Wildcat Creek through downtown, there's something for everyone. Dana Neer, sports festival director, said he's thrilled to see the festival return.

"More than ever, we're excited to get back at it after a year off," Neer said.

There are 15 events throughout the four-day sports festival that range from recreational outdoor sports to traditional sports like basketball and softball.

Neer said he wanted the focus of the festival to be on downtown and using the park and trail systems to highlight Kokomo’s amenities.

"I think our numbers are growing. I think people missed the Haynes-Apperson Festival and realized how nice of an event this is for our community. And I think by missing it, you grow fonder with the thought," Neer said.

The YMCA, a new organizer of the festival, is putting on the 5k race, Neer said. The run will go through Foster Park, past Kokomo Beach, and start and finish at the YMCA. That way runners can take a shower and go enjoy other events throughout the day, he said.

"I mean, we have everything that many towns wish they had, and we have it here," Neer said. "So, we want our visitors to come to Kokomo to see it and come back, and we want our citizens to view it every day and appreciate it."

One of Neer's favorite events is the Wildkat Creek canoe trip. Wildkat Creek offers unique views through the city, Neer said, as canoers travel under bridges and take in the city from a unique perspective.

As far as the most popular event, Neer said the 5k likely has the most participation at one time. Festival-goers are captivated with the pole vaulting event as well, he said, and it always seems to draw a crowd.

On July 3, Kyoshi Eddie Bethea will host a karate tournament at Memorial Gym. Neer said Bethea is known nationwide, and to have him here in Kokomo is a unique opportunity for martial arts students and fans.

"This guy is known all over the world for his martial arts prowess, and here he is directing this event. People come in, and he's nearly 80 years old. He's got the energy of a 50-year-old guy. He loves it, for generations and for decades," Neer said.

The tennis tournament is another fan favorite. It will be moved from Kokomo High School to Foster Park to keep the park vibrant and full of life. The move also will help vendors make a little more money around the park, Neer said.

"If a person's bored in Kokomo, I mean maybe late January, but wow. Throughout the whole year, there is so much activity going on. I do think the sports festival is kind of a microcosm of what we do all year long. There's something for everybody," Neer said. "You have a whole mixture of things, something for everybody to enjoy and something for everybody to spectate if that's their thing, too. You know, 85 to 90 percent of the events are within three or four miles of downtown. So you can get to it quickly and enjoy the whole weekend together."

It all kicks off on July 1. For more details and a full list of the events, times, and locations, go to haynesappersonfestival.org.