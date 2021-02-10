The Western wrestling team continued its postseason success in an impressive but expected fashion, winning its second consecutive regional at Maconaquah.
Hayden Shepherd snagged his third regional title and hit a career milestone of 100 victories so far.
Braydon Erb dominated his way to the heavyweight championship and took that as well.
Aidan Belt won the regional at 120 pounds, while the 106-er Tanner Tishner took it home in his respective weight class.
Semi-state begins this week as the Panthers give it their all for berth at state.