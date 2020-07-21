Guarantee Vacuum outfielder smiles through hardships

Despite his lifelong medical conditions, 10-year-old Travis Jaenicke continues to keep a smile on his face – on and off the baseball field.

Born prematurely, Jaenicke spent his first six weeks of life in the hospital. Doctors discovered he was born with a diaphragmatic hernia with no development of his left lung initially and barely development of his right. Later, doctors found he had Simpson-Golabi-Behmel syndrome, a rare congenital disorder that can cause craniofacial, skeletal, cardiac, and renal abnormalities. Having gone through multiple surgeries, therapy, and later developing cerebral palsy and stage one kidney disease, his mother, Cindy Jaenicke, said her son always has remained resilient.

“We’ve done a lot of therapy and things like that, but he’s always done really well and (is) a wonderful healer,” Cindy said.

Currently, Cindy said Jaenicke has been able to function normally with no hindrances to his physical abilities. Due to his cerebral palsy, he has to wear leg braces for six to eight hours a day to help with walking.

Jaenicke took interest in baseball growing up when his father, Dan Jaenicke, would watch games on TV. Later, many of Jaenicke’s friends played the sport, and he wanted to join. Besides baseball, Cindy said Jaenicke also loves to swim. Because of some skeletal issues, his form isn’t perfect, according to her, but he still is able to do it.

“He has some skeletal issues, so when he swims, it’s not the prettiest freestyle, but he can do it. He’s just always been so used to adapting to figuring out a way to accomplish things,” Cindy said.

When asked what keeps Jaenicke so positive, Cindy said it was his faith in God and the relationships he has made with people in the community.

“I think it’s his faith and the relationships that he has with his friends and teachers,” Cindy said. “When he gets up to bat everybody roots for Travis. He really feeds off of that. He just feels so loved.”

With the shortened summer youth league season at Taylor Southeast due to COVID-19, Jaenicke only was able to play in the opening game for Guarantee Vacuum on Monday, July 6, against Coke. The outfielder was scheduled to have surgery on his tethered spinal cord and tailbone after the first game, which would leave him in recovery for four to six weeks.

Although sitting for long periods may not be comfortable for him, with the help of a specially designed chair, Jaenicke was hopeful to watch his team from the sidelines for the remainder of the season.

Dan said he was proud of his son and thankful for the support from the Taylor community.

“I’m always very proud of him, and I was amazed at his resilience. Also appreciative of all the love and support from the Taylor community and the Taylor Southeast baseball league and their staff and parents and coaches,” Dan said.

Travis will be a fourth-grader at Taylor Elementary School in the fall.