Greentown youth league hits record number of home runs in 2021

The Greentown Youth Baseball League (GYBL) has stuck to playing at its traditional grass-and-dirt fields this year, and some players are making the most of it by hitting a record number of balls out of the park.

With 24 home runs during regular season play, GYBL President Troy Beachy said the success is the result of a number of aspects, including the chemistry between the players and natural athletic ability among the team. Despite using the regulated USA bats, which limit velocity compared to the widely used United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) bats or UTrip bats in travel leagues, hitting dingers has been no problem.

“They were trying to make USA bats more wood-like so that the sweet spot is really small on them. It makes it harder to hit the ball hard. The old USSSA bats, you could hit it pretty much anywhere on the barrel, and it was a shot. Part of it is we just have a really good class of 12-year-olds,” Beachy said.

The USSSA bats and UTrip bats, while largely used in travel leagues, are illegal in every sanctioned rec league, Beachy said. But players in Greentown have had no issue hitting balls over the fence this season.

Trey Beachy has hit the most home runs with 11, followed by Tytan Fergusun with six, Bently Hulinger and Lucas Lahr with two each, and Vaughn Bontrager, Jaiden Adam, and Jaden Gust each with one. All of these players are 12 years old.

For a while, the players in the league were left with whatever bats were around. But recently, as players have gotten older, they’ve found some bats tend to hit better than others and have gravitated more toward legal bats that yield better results, he said.

“This group has always been a very, very good baseball group. Last year, the 11-year-olds only hit two home runs. But again, they got stronger. They got bigger. There are several kids that have grown, you know, by a foot from last year,” Beachy said. “And they were a good solid baseball group, so putting those things together makes a big difference.”

Hitting a home run can be a big catalyst for a team, not only with putting more points on the board but also in growing confidence among young players, Beachy said.

“It’s fun. These kids are all in my son’s grade, and so it’s fun to see. I’ve coached most of them and have been around most of them their whole baseball careers, and it’s just fun when they finally get that ball over the fence,” Beachy said. “You just see that joy in their face, and you can’t even describe it. I’ve had three on my team hit it out, and the way they run the bases, it’s almost like they’re not even touching the ground. They’re just on a cloud.”

Having the city tournaments back this year makes a difference as well, he said, and players have played with more juice because of the opportunity to play for higher stakes after the season.

Greentown had a “somewhat normal” league in 2020, Beachy said, but nothing compares to playing against the other leagues at the end of the season. The county is very competitive, he added, and it speaks volumes to the number of quality athletes in the area.

And it’s not just baseball. Beachy said all youth sports in the area have never been stronger as far as athleticism goes.

“A lot of these kids are [sixth-graders going into seventh grade]. And across the board, in football and basketball too, just the athleticism in this county and in that grade is just phenomenal,” he said.