Greentown 12U All-Star Team finishes second in the state

Greentown baseball teams have an impressive history for going on deep tournament runs, and the 12U All-Star team was no different in 2021.

The team finished second in the state after losing in the championship game, but not before an impressive campaign that led to the first final-game appearance since 2006. Greentown Head Coach Troy Beachy said the group rose to the occasion and had a fantastic year.

“It shouldn’t surprise me,” Beachy said. “I was a little surprised we could compete with all these travel teams in it, but putting my 12-year-old rec boys against the travel teams, we dominated most of them.”

The team consists of players Bently Hullinger, Trey Beachy, Jayden Gust, Vaughn Bontrager, Lucas Lahr, Colton Stabler, Tytan Ferguson, Jaxson Hilsinger, Jaiden Adams, and Ronnie Warren, who are all 12. Cody Tarrh, 11, pulled his weight and represented Greentown as well, Beachy said.

After going undefeated (4-0) in the Oak Hill Classic and gaining some confidence, Greentown went on to finish as the runner-up at district, winning three and dropping two games. At semi state, the team finished in fourth place after going 2-2, which wasn’t as good as Beachy would have liked, but was enough to qualify for state, he said.

The final game wasn’t kind to Greentown. In the team’s third game of the day in 90+ degrees, Beachy said the players were winded and pitchers’ arms were worn out. The team lost 16-0 in the final game.

But the run was a memorable one for the Greentown 12 All-Stars. Keeping the group together over the years was a priority for Beachy, and he’s happy the players were able to see this success.

“This group of 11- and 12-year-olds have stayed put and have played each other, which makes each other better. It makes the elite players better. It makes the average players better. And the young, inexperienced players, it makes them a lot better,” Beachy said. “It’s a trend that I was hoping to get going back when I took over, keeping the kids in our league and making everybody better instead of just worrying about a select 10 or 12.”

Beachy said he looks forward to his players playing for the Eastern High School baseball team in a couple years, and is happy to be a part of their journey.