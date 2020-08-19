A veteran golfer for over 60 years, Kokomo-native Tim Miller became a three-time winner of the Indiana Golf Association (IGA) Senior Amateur Championship earlier this month.

Returning to the City of Firsts last summer after residing in North Carolina for seven years, Miller had not participated in a senior amateur tournament for over 10 years. Coming out on top at age 73 for his first time back in more than a decade, Miller said he was pleased with how the two-day tournament turned out for him.

“This was really kind of fun for me at my age. Not having played in it for over 10 years to win it again was pretty good,” Miller said.

Back on his home course, Miller started the first day off at three-over par after five holes. Although he was displeased with his performance initially, he shot an eagle on hole 11, getting him closer to par. He ended day one with 71 and one-over par.

On day two, Miller had a better start to the day. With one bogey and six birdies, he ended round two five-under par with a score of 65, totaling his two-day score to 136 and four-under par. Additionally, his final birdie on hole-18 put him in first place, only one point away from the second-place finisher, unbeknown to Miller at the time.

“I didn’t know it at the time because he was behind me, and he had birdied the 16th and 17th holes to get even with me. I didn’t know that. So when I birdied 18, it was enough to win,” Miller said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Also from Howard County, Greentown's Kevin Broo tied for 40th-place in the tournament with a total score of 158 (78, 80).

Miller began his golf career around 8 or 9 years old when his father, a World War II veteran, would bring him to the American Legion to caddy. After hitting a few balls, Miller began regularly visiting the American Legion’s golf course by ages 10 and 11 in the summertime, playing rounds of golf with the other kids at the time.

Attending Kokomo High School, Miller was a member of three North Central Conference championship teams in 1963, 1964, and 1965, as well as one sectional championship in 1965. After graduating, he began playing at Kokomo Country Club, earning his first Howard County title in 1973. Additionally, he has claimed 14 KCC stroke play titles.

In 2001, he shot four-under par for the IGA Senior Open Championship, earning the title. Miller qualified and played in the United States Golf Association (USGA) Amateur Tournament. He won the IGA Senior Amateur Championship back-to-back in 2004 and 2005. Following, he was Golfweek Magazine’s National Player of the Year in 2005. In 2008, he won the Florida State Senior Championship. In 2009, he was named to the Howard County Sports Hall of Fame.

Even with great results from his first time back to official play, Miller said he wasn’t sure if he will continue competing in state or national tournaments.

“I’m pretty old to win. This (senior tournaments) starts at 55. I won my first two when I was like 57 and 58. So, you don’t normally win another one when you’re my age, 73. I don’t know if I’ll play anything else or not. We’ll see,” Miller said.