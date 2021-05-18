Girls’ varsity tennis coach celebrates 200 wins for Eastern

After a 4-1 win at Logansport last Wednesday, an Eastern High School coach has notched 200 career wins after almost 20 years of dedication to the girls’ tennis program.

Before Pat Rice began as an assistant coach in 2003, and later was named the head coach in 2007, the program never had a winning season. Eighteen years and 200 wins later, Rice said it’s extra special to hit such milestones, especially at the same high school he graduated from in 1996.

“First off, it feels really good, and all the credit goes to the girls obviously for getting those wins for me. But I think it probably goes way back to maybe 2008 when I had a really good freshmen class come in. They kind of set the standard here at Eastern, and we really haven’t dropped since that class,” Rice said.

Rice credited Eastern Athletic Director Erik Hisner for creating an environment that’s allowed him to flourish for so long. The support in Greentown for the school is unbelievable as well, he said, and to have such a stable feeder system for the high school sports pays off in loads.

Hisner had kind words for Rice as well.

“Pat is one of our best coaches at Eastern. His passion for the school, the tennis programs, and his student-athletes is second to none,” Hisner said.

The players build relationships with their teammates as they grow, so the bonds are strong by the time they’re in high school. By then, the girls are ready to win at a high level already, Rice said. The middle school teams are skilled for their age, he said, and the camps in the summer allow the athletes to build their skills even further.

As far as where this win ranks in his all-time favorites, Rice said it as pretty special.

“For the significance of getting the 200th on this one, it’s right up there. Obviously, I’ve won some sectionals and a regional and some conference titles as well, but yeah, just because of what it was today, this is right up there for me,” Rice said.

This particular team is unique, he said. The group of girls is one of the least experienced teams Rice has had, and with no season last year due to COVID-19, there’s been some shuffling in the lineup.

The two girls who returned to the team from two years ago, seniors Addison Ream and Ella Flanary, have had to change positions from their original spots. Ream played two doubles in 2019 and is playing one singles now. Flanary played three singles in 2019 and is playing two singles this season.

So it’s been anything but normal for Rice and his squad over the past couple of seasons.

“In the early season everyone was kind of learning their roles, and now we’ve really started to click here as a team. So it’s been a great group to work with,” Rice said. “That’s the best part of everything is we’re back on the court, so we’re playing. Wins and losses are great. You can’t get too high and too low on those, but just to be out here competing again and girls getting to have a season has been great, still feel awful for those seniors from last year.”

Tennis has been ingrained in Rice’s life since he was in sixth grade, though he admitted to not playing competitively. A local family got him involved in coaching in the middle school program early in his adult life, and the rest has been history.

He does it all for the girls, and his love for tennis has grown as he’s built the Eastern tennis girls’ program from the bottom up. Seeing his teams continue to win and being able to share that experience with them has been priceless, he said.

“Just getting to be around an amazing group of girls, you know. They’re crazy at times, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Rice said. “It’s pretty awesome. Like I said, wins aren’t everything, but before I started they’d never had a winning season. So that was kind of awesome to be the first team to have a winning season. And now a lot of years later here, it’s pretty awesome. It’s pretty cool because I actually went to Eastern, so it’s nice to give back to the school I went to.”

Here’s to another 200 wins for Rice and the Comets.