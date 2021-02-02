Getting to know Jackrabbits GM Michael Lieberman

A new general manager is taking the reins of the Kokomo Jackrabbits, and after 12 seasons of proven success in baseball, he’s anxious to bring new energy to the City of Firsts.

Michael Lieberman is no stranger to leading baseball organizations. Over his career, he’s served in executive positions with four startup organizations, three of them as GM, spent 12 seasons as a GM in summer collegiate ball, and also worked for professional affiliated and independent teams.

Now, he’s bringing that leadership experience to Kokomo, a city that attracted him from the jump.

“It’s a good, solid market. It’s a fantastic facility. It’s a solid organization with an excellent ownership group, very supportive. And so, when you’re someone who’s been in the industry for a while like myself, these are the kind of things that you look for,” said Lieberman, a Philadelphia-native. “My wife and I both looked at this as this is an opportunity to do something good, something fun, something that will grow and in a place that we want to live.”

Summer collegiate baseball has grown substantially over the years, both in minor and major league baseball. Leagues have popped up all over the country, but throughout all of his experiences, he said the Northwoods League, in which the Jackrabbits is part, is recognized as the top summer collegiate league operator in the country.

Being able to have control over the roster in summer collegiate ball is a major plus, Lieberman said, whereas affiliated teams can have prospects stripped as soon as they receive them, calling them up or down throughout the ranks.

Lieberman said leagues like the Northwoods League and teams like the Jackrabbits are “best of both worlds” scenarios for fans.

“Here in summer collegiate baseball, we get players with a future and control over our roster. You get enthusiastic young players, some of whom are going to go on to a professional baseball career and could very well make the majors,” he said.

The stadiums themselves in collegiate ball also provide an up-close and personal experience for fans.

“ … When you come to a game like this, especially in a facility like this, it’s like stepping inside your TV set. You really become part of the action,” he said.

While Lieberman has spent almost two decades in baseball, he’s a sports fanatic in general. Growing up in Philadelphia, Lieberman said he was born and raised a die-hard Philadelphia Flyers fan, and he’s dabbled in sports like lacrosse, rugby, and arena football. Still, his heart always is in baseball.

”It’s hard to argue walking outside in the middle of the summer, under the sunshine, and seeing a stadium full of fans and just looking around and realizing that you’re part of that. Yes, there are other sports, and yes I’ve done a few things. But that picture in that environment and that setting, it gets to you, and it’s hard to shake it once you’ve had it,” Lieberman said.

Something that separates baseball from other sports is the social aspect, he said. There’s a certain human aspect to be captured in the pauses in baseball that Lieberman said doesn't happen as often in other sports.

“I counter that baseball, in addition to happening outdoors under the sun in a relaxed setting, it’s a very social sport. There’s a lot more time for conversation and interaction. A pitch comes in. You chat. You talk, and you hear somebody tell a story. You pause for a moment. The pitch comes in again. You watch the play, and then you go back to that conversation,” he said. “Instead of being so attention-demanding, it complements and provides an environment for us to all come together and interact. The baseball stadium, more than perhaps any other venue, is the modern community square.”

In his time as GM in baseball, Lieberman has won four league championships and fielded several nationally-ranked teams.

For him, the secret to success is simple: let the people who know what they’re doing do what they’re good at.

One reason he wanted to come to Kokomo was the newness of the team to the Northwoods League.

Though the Jackrabbits are established and well-known around the community, Lieberman is anxious to reinvigorate the experience at the ballpark and rediscover the fun of going to Kokomo Municipal Stadium after COVID-19 put a damper on last year’s season.

“I think this summer is a lot about meeting us again for the first time, so to speak, and I think that approach will help the franchise both on and off the field,” Lieberman said. “Players will tell you that they love to play in front of more fans, as many fans as possible. The more fans there are in the crowd, whether they’re cheering for you or against you, whether you’re home or on the road, it’s an energy. And we intend to bring that energy again this summer.”

The general manager commended Jackrabbits Head Coach Hayden Carter for already putting together a roster that is ready to compete.

Learn more about the new Jackrabbits GM in the Q&A:

Q: What’s something non-work related you enjoy doing in your spare time?

A: I spend as much time as possible with my wife because she is here at the ballpark with me usually, and so she deserves as much of my attention as possible. And besides that, when we can we’ll watch a Flyers game.

Q: What’s your favorite food?

A: Anything that my wife makes me.

Q: What are your favorite sports teams in each sport?

A: Definitely the Philadelphia Flyers in hockey, the 76ers in basketball, the Boston Red Sox in baseball, which made the one year that I worked for the New York Yankees affiliate a very difficult summer.

And it’s funny, football, I don’t really have a favorite team. I used to be a big fan of the Houston Oilers back during the Warren Moon days, and so I have a soft spot in my heart for the Tennessee Titans. I guess that’s the closest I can come in football.

Q: What’s been the most rewarding part about being a baseball general manager?

A: I love game days. There is nothing that will replace that feeling of being at a ballpark and being surrounded by the fans.

We put so much effort into putting together a season – concessions, marketing, merchandise, ticket and sponsorship sales, all of that backroom stuff that fans don’t see – that when the season comes around, and all our employees are working as a team together with a smile on their face (it’s rewarding).

And the fans walk in the ballpark, and they’re beaming because of a giveaway item they just got.

And they’re sitting in the stands enjoying their food and enjoying the music and enjoying the game. Maybe they watch some fireworks after the game, and everybody is just enjoying that experience.

Q: What’s the most difficult part about being a baseball general manager?

A: The end of the season.

Q: What do you expect to see from the Jackrabbits this season?

A: We will compete. There is nothing more frustrating to a fan than seeing a team that goes out there and doesn’t seem to give it all. It’s even more frustrating when that team or those players have the talent to do more.

I think in a city like Kokomo, we want our teams to go out there and leave it all on the field, and that’s what you’re going to see out of a Jackrabbits team. Yes, we want to win every game.

We would love to be 72-0, but I think going out there and playing a competitive, fun style of baseball where you leave it all out on the field (is what we plan to do). And always remember one thing: if not for the fans, the players, they’re not there.