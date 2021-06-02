Marian L. Victor, 96, of Kokomo, passed away at 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Wellbrooke of Kokomo. She was born January 10, 1925, in Veedersburg, Indiana, to Vance and Dorothy (Youngblood) Snyder. On December 23, 1946, she married Martin L. Smith, and he preceded her in death on …