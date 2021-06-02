For the first time in school history, Indiana University Kokomo Athletics has a National Champion. Grant Gaylor (SR/Kokomo) dominated the rest of the field in the shot put final with a throw of 18.74m in the shot put final at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships, beating his previous school record of 18.02.
"Winning this National Championship is the culmination of thousands of throws that nobody saw," said Gaylor. "If it wasn't for my high school throws coach Alex Pier, I wouldn't be throwing right now. When I was throwing 41 feet in high school, he told me I could throw 19m, and I almost got it. It's a great way to finish my athletic career at IUK. I'm looking forward to the next chapter of my life as a ER nurse."
Gaylor closes out his career at IU Kokomo with a River States Conference shot put and discus championship and a runner-up finish in the shot put at indoor nationals.
"Grant is the ideal athlete you want to add to your team for a first year throwing program," said IU Kokomo Track & Field throws coach Jordan Fivecoate. "Training by himself for three years and given a chance to compete at the college level is all he needed to become an indoor runner-up and outdoor National Champion. Showing up to nationals seeded 4th and throwing a monster PR of 72cm on the first throw to win is a great way to end his college career. He took our program to new heights and left his mark by being the first national champion ever at IUK."
"I am unbelievably excited for Grant to capture the first National Championship in IU Kokomo's history," stated IU Kokomo Athletic Director Greg Cooper. "All the credit goes to Grant, the coaches and the team for their perseverance this year. What a way to end this unforgettable year!"
