Garber twins coach Western’s fifth-grade girls’ basketball

There’s a unique new pair of coaches that comes with some name recognition heading up the Western girls’ fifth-grade basketball team.

2020 Western graduates Brooklyn and Sammie Garber have returned to their alma mater where they once played soccer and basketball to now lead the middle school girls’ team. The twins are used to being leaders, and they’ll continue doing what they do best now in this role.

“When we were seniors, we were given the opportunity to be leaders, and we were both captains of the soccer team throughout all of high school. So we were always teaching other people when we were in high school,” Sammie said. “Once we graduated we didn’t want to stop teaching people, so we were given the opportunity to coach and to lead. We want the kids to realize how important it is to be a leader and to step up and give back.”

Both twins, now attending college at IU Kokomo, are on the university’s soccer team and are an example of what the fifth graders can be if they continue to work hard in their sport.

Having gone through sports in a pandemic year themselves, Brooklyn said they were a bit nervous about starting to coach the kids because of the uncertainty due to COVID-19. Despite those worries, they’ve had tryouts already and a handful of practices, although competitions are still a ways away. They acknowledged it’s a fluid situation, but they’re just grateful for the opportunity.

“We don’t have our first game for like a month, so there’s still a lot of things that could happen. But I still feel like so far we’ve had a lot of practices compared to what some teams have had, and so I think that we’re going to have a good turnout, especially because the whole school corporation has our back and wants us to have the season,” Brooklyn said.

She spoke on the benefits of having the girls interact with each other and work toward a common goal. The enthusiasm the girls bring to practice is rewarding, she said, and affirms what they’re doing is important.

“I think it’s super beneficial, especially (because) you can see how excited to girls are to be there, and I feel like that has a lot to do with who they can be around. They can be around their friends, and they get to have fun,” Brooklyn said. “I’m happy that we can allow them to play basketball, do the stuff that they love and also have fun at the same time. Because I know this year has been really tough on me, so the little kids I’m sure have had it, too.”

Coaching has expanded the twins' view of the game of basketball, and they said they continue to learn aspects about the game they didn’t know before.

Getting back into the gym is intoxicating, and Sammie spoke on how basketball can be a relief from all the noise and difficulties of the outside world. Basketball can be a release, and that’s what they try to implement in their coaching, she said.

“Definitely in coaching I’ve learned a lot more than just when I was playing, but I think overall just getting back into the gym is nice,” Sammie said. “There’s no greater relief than just walking into the gym and knowing you don’t have to worry about anything else other than basketball. Everything going on outside the world right now, like school, stuff going on at home, and COVID-related things, all that goes away when you walk in the gym and can focus on basketball. And we’re really just trying to implement that in our coaching and for the kids to know that we can fun.”

In the few practices they’ve had, the twin coaches like what they’ve seen from the girls. They explained that some of the girls have played basketball for years through the Western Cubs program, while other newcomers are learning the basic fundamentals for the first time.

It’s a build-up process, they said, to try to balance drawing up more advanced plays while teaching fundamentals, but the improvement has been rapid. Working on layups, form shooting, dribbling, and other fundamentals come first, and then they slowly implement plays as the girls’ skills grow.

Basketball and soccer are similar, they explained, and they’ve taken lessons from both sports and brought them together to teach the girls a slew of life lessons.

“I definitely feel a similarity between the two games because one of Coach (Lisa) Pflueger’s biggest things is ‘work together as a family,’ and that’s something that we stressed during our soccer season (at IUK) this year. Coach Terry (Steward) was always telling us that we were united as one. We played together as one like we were one big family,” Brooklyn said. “That definitely carries over.”

Not many athletes grow up to play on the collegiate level, so Sammie and Brooklyn are trying to implement a level of hard work and dedication that they’ve learned from their different coaching styles. They’ve seen a lot, so they try to give the girls an advantage ahead of time.

“We know a lot of the girls want to get to the level that we’re at. Even if they are in fifth grade, they’re still talking about how they want to play when they get older. And so I definitely feel like that’s an easy way to carry it over because we know now what college wants from people … So not only can we help them with the game, but we can help shape them for the future and for what they can expect later on,” Brooklyn said.