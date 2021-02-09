From seventh seed to sectional champion

Going into sectionals, the Western wrestling team, loaded with names like Braydon Erb and Hayden Shepherd, is always expected to put on a show, but one sophomore came into sectionals ready to earn accolades and prove himself.

Robert Dinn, a seventh-seed wrestler, went into the sectional tournament on Jan. 30 with the odds stacked against him. However, he managed to go from underdog to top dog, snagging the sectional championship title in the 132-pound weight category. Dinn said the win came down to staying focused and maintaining his confidence leading up to the tournament.

“As soon as I got the bracket, I just tried to get focused every day,” Dinn said. “My coaches told me that it was actually a good draw. They told me, ‘You could actually win,’ so that gave me a lot of confidence going into it. Just focusing before really helped.”

Dinn said he was grateful to have won it, but he knew he was capable after having put in so much hard work and staying motivated and dedicated. The Western wrestling room is teeming with competent wrestlers, so not getting tough wasn’t an option.

The quality of wrestlers in his own program, he said, also prepares him for his competition.

“Yeah, I know everyone in the wrestling room that I wrestle in is better than me. So there’s not going to be anyone that I wrestle that’s going to be better than the people I wrestle against (in practice). That helps because I can take advantage of the people I’m wrestling to make me better and prepare me for [my opponents],” Dinn said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

A big plus too is who is at the helm: Head Coach Chad Shepherd. Shepherd always is pushing the wrestlers, Dinn said, and putting them in the best position to win. His experience comes from years of coaching, plus years on the mat himself.

Simply put, Dinn said he wouldn’t be the wrestler he is today without his coach’s support.

“He teaches so much. He knows how to get out of every position, what to do in every position, and always pushes us to work harder,” Dinn said.

In middle school, Dinn said he would place in second or third often, so winning the big prize at a higher level meant a lot to him. It’s one of his biggest accomplishments so far, he said, but he’s anxious to build on it.

He’s had a taste of success, and he’s ready to ride the momentum as far as he can. It’s now a matter of taking what he’s done so far and building on it one step at a time. And just because he won first-place doesn’t mean he’s the best, he said.

“ … I don’t think me getting first necessarily makes me better than anyone because there’s always someone better. I can always get better,” Dinn said.

Dinn was stopped at regionals, however, but got the fourth-place finish. The Western wrestling team as a whole won regionals for the second year in a row, and as more dominant wrestlers move on after high school, Dinn is primed for the spotlight.