From Kokomo’s youth leagues to the big leagues

As Kokomo’s youth city tournaments are getting underway, one former player in those leagues is playing at Kokomo’s highest level at Municipal Stadium.

Conner Linn, a freshman left-handed pitcher for Cincinnati, graduated from Western High School in 2020 and said he’s thrilled to be back in Kokomo playing for the Jackrabbits and entertaining audiences in the stadium where he made memories in high school. He spoke on how instrumental the city youth leagues are in developing good players.

“I think it was a great experience, and it really made me fall in love with baseball being around it for so long,” Linn said.

The kids in the community all get to play against each other for years in the youth leagues, which provides a competitive environment where the players learn how to win, how to lose, and how to play baseball the right way, he said.

When Linn was 14 or 15, he realized baseball could take him far. Linn was a big fan of both baseball and football, but when he realized baseball was his ticket to the next level, he honed in on the sport completely.

“Playing travel ball and getting to see all these different players and all the other great competition, it just made me realize that if I work hard then I could also go big and make it farther,” Linn said.

Now, Linn is a Division I athlete at Cincinnati. Since baseball is in his bones, Linn said he jumped on the opportunity to come back and play for the Kokomo Jackrabbits in his hometown.

A diverse team, Linn said half of the Jackrabbits’ roster hails from places like California, and he could only benefit from spending time with a variety of talented players.

“Well, when I saw them first pop up a couple years ago, I thought it was awesome. I loved going to all the games and seeing those guys. It made me realize that if I continue to work hard then I could possibly play for this team,” he said. “Then they got in contact with me in the fall asking if I wanted to play, and I was dead set on playing.”

Playing for the home crowd in the state-of-the-art Municipal Stadium is tough to say no to as well, he said. Playing for the Western Panthers in high school, Linn competed against the Kokomo Wildkats at Kokomo Municipal Stadium frequently. Seeing familiar faces come and go from the ballpark is special, he said, and it feels just like home to be lacing up his cleats in the heart of the city.

The jump to Division I play was a gradual experience for Linn. His coaches growing up warned him about the mountain that was in front of him if he wanted to make it at the highest level. That meant practicing for four to six hours a day, working out on top of that, and not cutting corners in the journey at all. But because Western has such a prolific baseball program, the transition wasn’t as difficult as one might think, Linn said.

Western baseball is currently home to two notable high school prospects who already have committed to play ball at the next level in Louisville-commit Mitchell Dean, who will be a junior this upcoming season, and his big brother, Purdue-commit Parker Dean, who will be a senior. If the Dean brothers continue to work hard, maybe they’ll be the next Jackrabbit like Linn.

“Oh, it’s been awesome. It just makes me feel good that I can represent Kokomo,” Linn said.