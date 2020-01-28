Freshman wrestler wins girls’ state championship

Kokomo’s female wrestler, Aulani Davis, won the 132-pound weight class at the girls’ 2020 state championship tournament at Memorial Gym earlier this month.
Davis, a freshman, defeated her first opponent of the night, senior Baylee Lawrence from Connersville, in a quick 40-second pin. In the semi-final round, Davis took down junior Jasemine Hermosillo from Decatur Central in 1:49. In the final round, Davis faced sophomore and 2019 girls’ state champion Catie Campbell from North Montgomery. In a long, hard-fought match, Davis was victorious over Campbell in a 3-2 overtime, where she scored an escape in the final overtime period earning her the title.
“I was kind of nervous, but I was excited, too. Once I started wrestling, I wasn’t as nervous. It was just like any other tournament. Then, right before the championship round, I got nervous again, really nervous,” Davis said.
When asked how it felt after she won it all, Davis said, “I was really happy and excited and overwhelmed, emotional. It just felt like it wasn’t real. Like it literally felt so fake.”
Assistant Coach Thad Tyra, who has coached for over 30 years and has mentored Davis since she was in first grade, was thrilled to have his first-time high school champion, especially with Davis being a girl. He said with her work ethic and natural ability for the sport, he knew she was going to do big things someday.
“I think this is just the beginning of it for her. I think you’re going to see some big things out of her, not only locally in Indiana but on the national level also,” Tyra said.
To prepare for the big day, Davis said she watched her diet more carefully to ensure she was at the right weight. Additionally, she practiced with the tougher varsity male Wildkat wrestlers, including Nathan Connor (126 pounds), Omarion Clark-Stitts (126 pounds), and Harvey Barr (106 pounds), for more of a challenge.
Next up, Davis will compete in post-season as the varsity 132-pounder for the Wildkats with the boys. Head Coach Mike Miller said he was looking forward to seeing how far she can go in the IHSAA state tournament.
“We got a whole new set of goals here. Let’s see how far we can get into the state tournament with the guys. We’re excited for the opportunity here,” Miller said.
In April, Davis plans to attend the NUWAY Nationals in Lansing, Mich. for some competitive matches against other female wrestlers. Additionally, over the summer, she plans to travel across the country to compete in different tournaments, such as at Disney World, Indiana Nationals in Oklahoma, folk-style nationals in Iowa, and freestyle nationals in North Dakota. The goal is to continue to improve in the offseason and get ready for next season, according to Tyra.
With Davis’ championship win for the girls’ tournament, Tyra said he thinks this will be a big step for other present and future female wrestlers in the area, as well as the state.
“I think you’re going to see a lot of big things coming for our program from what she’s accomplished. Nobody can be nothing but proud of her,” Tyra said.
Davis will begin her first round of competition in post-season at sectionals at Oak Hill this Saturday, Feb. 1, at 9 a.m.