The JC Barnett School of Jump Shooting is offering a free ‘Hoops Knowledge Session’ next week for the first time for middle school girls interested in developing their basketball skills.
According to JC Barnett, there are limited opportunities in Kokomo for girls to receive guidance in the sport, and he hopes this clinic will fill that gap. And, doing it at the middle-school level, he said, also is an opportune time to help girls hone their skills.
“For this age group in particular, those that have already developed a love for basketball, it's time to hone those skills that are so crucial to our success. For any of those kids that are just beginning, what an amazing introduction into the world of hoops,” Barnett said.
Barnett, along with a cast of coaches — IU Kokomo women’s head coach Nicole “Colie” Shelwick, Western girls’ head coach Lisa Pflueger, and Kokomo eighth-grade girls’ coach Anne Thatcher-Clarke — will be honing in on offensive player development.
With the three other coaches who have years of experience in basketball, Barnett said the women will be great additions to the event.
“I wish to lead in my own way opportunities like this to generate a new enthusiasm for the game in girls in this city. I understand that it doesn’t always have to come from me. I'm happy to have other brilliant basketball minds come in to teach, instruct, and inspire our kids,” Barnett said.
Shelwick has led the Lady Cougars to winning seasons for three years before previously gaining experience coaching at the high school level and other collegiate levels.
Pflueger was a part of the undefeated Lady Wildkat team as an assistant coach in 2003 that went on to win a Class 4A championship, and she also coached as high schools in Rochester and Carmel.
Thatcher-Clarke was a part of that same 2003 Kokomo team. As a player, she earned numerous accolades and a full-ride basketball scholarship to Indiana State University. Now, she’s giving back to the community that helped shape her.
Barnett said he considered himself lucky to have “God-given” basketball abilities and opportunities to play and coach the sport. In addition, his love of the game also has allowed him to develop great relationships with numerous people like Shelwick, Pflueger, and Thatcher-Clarke.
“I'm a student of the game of basketball as much as I am a teacher. And, as much as I appreciate the opportunity to teach, I know it doesn't always have to come from me. I will be watching, observing, and taking in everything each of my guest coaches pours into the kids. I appreciate this opportunity, and I hope the community does too,” Barnett said.
Barnett said his desire was for the clinic to be fun, informative, and inspiring. Additionally, he said he felt a personal sense of responsibility to give the youth in the community an outlet to reap the benefits of the basketball leaders in the City of Firsts.
The event is for girls in grades fifth through eighth. There will be three 40-minute sessions at Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St., on Tuesday, March 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A sign-in sheet will be available upon entry. Free pizza also will be provided for participants.