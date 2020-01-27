Fourth-quarter rally leads Cougars past Ohio Christian, 89-76

The IU Kokomo Women's Basketball team found its offensive momentum in the fourth quarter to lead them past Ohio Christian University, 89-76, Saturday afternoon at Cougar Gym.
Six players finished in double figures for the Cougars, led by sophomore forward Tia Chambers who posted a double-double pouring in 20 points and a season-high of 16 rebounds. Sophomore guard Ally Davis followed with 16 points to go along with a game-high of two steals, while sophomore guard/forward Vanessa Mullins logged 15 points and nine rebounds.
Senior guard Q Merriweather added 13 points of her own, shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 3-of-5 in three pointers. Sophomore point guard Sierra Peete registered 11 points and a season-high of six assists, while junior guard Alec Fitts contributed 10 points coming off the bench.
IU Kokomo outrebounded the Trailblazers 52 to 37 and converted 25 points off 15 Ohio Christian turnovers. The Cougars tallied a team total of seven blocks led by Tia Chambers with three.
"This was the first time we controlled the narrative after getting a lead and it ended in a positive result. As a team, we had a season high of 18 assists and we were sharing the ball well as long as we were holding each other accountable when we made mistakes. These are all the qualities of a team that is starting to find their identity", stated Head Coach Colie Shelwick. "I was very proud of our effort tonight. This team is playing hard for me and each other, and thats all that matters at the end of the day, win or lose."
Both teams got off to a fairly quick start with IU Kokomo taking a slight lead of 27-24 at the end of the first quarter. Competition continued to go back-and-fourth with the score being tied three different times within the second quarter. Alec Fitts then beat the clock in the final seconds for a one-point advantage of 48-47 going into the half for the Cougars.
IU Kokomo snatched all the momentum in the fourth quarter kick started by an 11-0 run to grab a 78-73 lead over Ohio Christian. The Cougars continued to deliver a balanced attack putting up 11 more points in the final three minutes of the game to lock in an 89-76 victory.
The IU Kokomo Women's Basketball team will head back on the road to compete against the University of Rio Grande on Thursday, January 30 at 5:30 PM ET. The Cougars defeated the Red Storm last season, 74-63. Rio Grande has a current overall record of 15-8, 8-2 RSC.
