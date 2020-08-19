Fourth-annual Military Foundation charity softball game takes place Saturday

The fourth-annual free Military Foundation charity softball game will be held this Saturday, Aug. 22, at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

The Military Foundation will team up with the Kokomo Police Department, Indiana National Guard, Howard County Sheriff’s Department, and Kokomo Fire Department to raise funds for area veterans. With the COVID-19 pandemic, former KPD Officer Kevin Summers said support from the community will be needed this year more than ever.

“Sometimes that $20 can go to provide somebody with necessary items that we wouldn’t have. This year, we’re a little behind on the donations and the raffle just because [the event] was on again, off again, on again, off again … We felt it was necessary for a good valid effort here at the last minute … Some of our military folks with the pandemic and their love ones being called up, they’re in a bit of a struggle too. We could really use the help this year. If any (help) in the past we needed, we really need it this year,” Summers said.

Gates will open at 9 a.m., followed by a girls’ fast pitch softball game to kick-off the day at 10 a.m. Festivities, such as a 50/50 raffle and silent auction, will take place during the pre-game festivities and during the games as well. The national anthem and opening ceremonies will start at 11:30 a.m., with the first game at noon between the KPD and HCSD. Game two will begin at 1:10 p.m. between the Indiana National Guard and KFD. The consolation game will play at 2:20 p.m., followed by the championship game at 3:30 p.m.

Additionally, Tank’s BBQ will be available throughout the day for breakfast and lunch options.

Last year, the event raised nearly $10,000. Although the organizers have been doing some last-minute planning, veteran and event founder Norm Crawford said he hoped the turnout would still be decent.

“We realize this year will be a little bit different. First [the event] was off and then it was on again. So, we’re kind of scrambling now for donations and things. We hope to do at least half as good as what we did last year,” Crawford said.

Masks will be available at the game and social distancing will be encouraged. Hand sanitizer dispensers will be available for attendees.

For more information or for those wishing to donate, contact Summers at 765-416-4024 or kevinsummers339@gmail.com.