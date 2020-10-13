Foster Park skate park shreds light on alternative sports

Since construction was finished on the city’s newest skate park in Foster Park last December, it has been swarming with kids, teens, and adults daily.

The 12,455-square-foot park was one of the newer parks designed and built by Hunger Skateparks. The build was completed in 80 days and was the fastest build in Hunger Skateparks’ history, according to its website. Hunger Skateparks Co-owner Bart Smith, a Kokomo-native, has been pleased with the popularity of the park.

“Kokomo has a distinguished skate and bike history, and the current crop of rippers are keeping the fire lit. We were so hyped to design and build a new park at Foster. Skate parks are all-inclusive environments, and it’s refreshing to see all walks of life shredding together,” Smith said.

Theresa Merrell frequents the park with her grandson, Eli Morton, who’s able to burn off some steam and have fun in a safe space.

“It’s a very safe area. It’s easy to watch him. I can easily get to him if anything happens,” Merrell said. “He’s a very active child, so when we come here we’ll stay for hours.”

Morton, 7, is an up-and-coming scooter athlete who said he loves the big bowl at the park and the long ramps. He tries to come to the park any day he can.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The Sawyers are skate park regulars as well, and they said they love the combination of the playground and the skate park in one. Aylah, 12, and Grace, 9, are rollerblading sisters while Caleb, 8, prefers a scooter like Morton.

Grace said her three favorite places are Great Wolf Lodge, Cedar Point, and the skate park.

Once school lets out, the flood gates open, and the park gets pretty crowded after 3 p.m.

In a town dominated by organized school sports, the park serves as a home, and an outlet, to those kids who prefer it on wheels.

Since the construction of the Foster Park skate park, Hunger Skateparks has opened New Albany Flow Park and Eckart Park Skatepark in Auburn, Ind., and is currently in the final phase of building another at Schurman Grubb Memorial Park in Seymour.

The Foster Park skate park is similar to the New Albany Flow Park in Southern Indiana, with nautical themes like catfish imprints in the concrete and sitting next to bodies of water.

Hunger Skateparks also has parks in Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and even Denmark, with more designs to be announced, according to the company’s website.

The company’s mission statement claims “Hunger Skateparks’ highest aim is not to build parks that few have the ability to enjoy, but to create balanced and creative parks that inspire a large audience. A successful park is a well-used park.”

Based on that: mission accomplished in Foster Park.